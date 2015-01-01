पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोचक किस्सा:1987 में नगर पालिका चुनाव में भाजपा के लक्ष्मण दास एक वोट से जीते थे : हरीश सासन

अम्बाला3 घंटे पहले
हरीश सासन।
  • 2005 से 2010 तक नगर परिषद का चेयरमैन रहा तो कांग्रेस नेता ही मुझे कुर्सी से उतारना चाहते थे, लेकिन पार्षदों ने साथ नहीं छोड़ा और कार्यकाल पूरा किया

1987 में नगर पालिका का चुनाव था। बलदेव नगर में भाजपा और कांग्रेस में मुख्य मुकाबला था। जब परिणाम घोषित हुआ तो भाजपा के लक्ष्मण दास सिर्फ एक वोट से चुनाव जीते थे। एक वोट से चुनाव जीतने के बाद लक्ष्मण दास को भी यकीन नहीं हो रहा था कि उनकी जीत हो गई है। कांग्रेस के इकबाल सिंह ने इस चुनाव की रि-काउंटिंग कराई, पर नतीजा नहीं बदला।

1987 में भाजपा के चेयरमैन कीर्ति प्रसाद जैन नगर पालिका के चेयरमैन बने थे। जब उन्होंने काम नहीं कराए तो कांग्रेस पार्षदों ने उनका विराेध किया था। ये खबर पूरे शहर में चर्चा का विषय बन गई थी। इस मामले में पुलिस ने पूर्व पार्षद स्व. सतपाल विंग के साथ-साथ 8 कांग्रेसी पार्षदों पर मामला दर्ज किया था। पहले के चुनाव और अब के चुनाव में काफी अंतर आ गया है। पहले जो चुनाव लड़ा जाता था उसमें लोगों का जमीर होता था। लोग वचन के पक्के होते थे। जिसके साथ चुनाव में चलते थे, उसे भीतरघात नहीं करते थे, लेकिन अब चुनाव में काफी बदलाव आ गया है।

अब पता ही नहीं चलता कि कौन किसके साथ है। भीतरघात काफी बढ़ गया है। 1991 में जब पहली बार पार्षद बना तो उस समय बलदेव नगर में पानी की दिक्कत थी। लोगों को सेंट्रल जेल के सामने बने कुएं (अब हर्बल पार्क में) से पानी लाना पड़ता था। इसलिए बलदेव नगर में पानी पहुंचाना था। इसलिए मॉडल टाउन से पाइपलाइन बलदेव नगर तक पहुंचाई। फिर तो लोगों को ऐसा लगा कि जैसे उनकी बहुत बड़ी समस्या खत्म हो चुकी है। जब मैं 2005 से 2010 तक नगर परिषद का चेयरमैन रहा था तो उस समय मेरी टांग खिंचाई कांग्रेस नेताओं ने काफी की। किसी तरह से मुझे कुर्सी से उतारना चाहते थे, लेकिन मैंने पार्षदों के वार्डों में काम करा रखे थे। इसलिए उन्होंने मेरा साथ नहीं छोड़ा और मैंने अपना कार्यकाल पूरा किया।

