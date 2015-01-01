पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदूषण से राहत:पिछली दिवाली से कम प्रदूषण, फिर भी सांसों के लिए खतरनाक हुई हवा

अम्बाला2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिवाली की रात पटाखे चलाते बच्चे।

त्याेहाराें में ट्विनसिटी की आबाे-हवा सेहत के लिए खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंच गई है। एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (एक्यूआई) दिवाली के मुकाबले धनतेरस पर ज्यादा रहा। साफ है कि दिवाली पर पटाखों पर लगाए प्रतिबंध के कारण आतिशबाजी पिछले साल के मुकाबले कम हुई, लेकिन वाहनाें के प्रदूषण ने शहर की आबो-हवा को खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचा दिया।

13 नवंबर काे धनतेरस के दिन एक्यूआई सिटी में 330 तो कैंट में 328 रिकाॅर्ड किया गया, जबकि दिवाली पर एक्यूआई सिटी में 326 तो कैंट में 323 रिकाॅर्ड हुआ। यह आंकड़े ट्विनसिटी के लाेगाें की सेहत के लिए अच्छे नहीं हैं। राहत की बात यह है कि पिछले साल दिवाली के मुकाबले इस साल दिवाली पर एक्यूआई कम रहा।

पिछले साल अम्बाला में एक्यूआई 380 था। दैनिक भास्कर ने त्याेहार के दिनों में शाम काे अम्बाला में एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स को चेक किया ताे पाया कि 9 नवंबर से अम्बाला की ओबा-हवा ज्यादा खराब होनी शुरू हो गई थी।

खराब आबो-हवा के ये कारण

पर्यावरण विद् व एसडी काॅलेज के प्रिंसिपल डाॅ. राजिंद्र सिंह ने 3 पाॅइंट्स बताए, जिनसे शहर की एयर क्वालिटी त्याेहाराें में खराब रही। 1. कोरोना पीरियड के बाद शहर के कई स्थानों पर निर्माण कार्य चल रहे हैं। इनकी वजह से पूरे शहर में धूल उड़ती रही जिससे प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ा। 2. धान की कटाई व अवशेषों का ठीक प्रबंधन न होने के कारण भी हवा खराब हुई। 3. हवा 2 से 3 किमी. प्रतिघंटा रफ्तार पर रही, जिससे जहरीला धुआं हवा में ठहर रहा है। यदि हवा की रफ्तार तेज होती तो जहरीले धुएं का स्तर कम होता।

डॉक्टर ने बताया यह करें परहेज: मौसम बदल रहा है, स्मॉग का स्तर बढ़ रहा व हवा भी खराब है। ऐसे में लोगों को अपनी सेहत को लेकर सावधान होना चाहिए। कैंट सिविल अस्पताल के पीएमओ डाॅ. राकेश सियाल ने बताया कि लोगों को मास्क पहनना चाहिए। गर्म कपड़े पहनकर रखें।

पाबंदी के बाद भी हुई आतिशबाजी
एक्यूआई 300 से ज्यादा होने पर एनजीटी ने अम्बाला को “वेरी पुअर’ श्रेणी में रखा था। इस वजह से पटाखों की बिक्री व इन्हें बजाने पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया था। मगर यह गाइडलाइन फाॅलो नहीं की गई। चोरी-छिपे पटाखों की बिक्री हुई, जबकि दिवाली की रात लोगों ने प्रदूषण की परवाह न करते हुए आतिशबाजी भी की। हवा में जहरीला धुआं होने से शरीर में ऑक्सीजन सर्कुलेशन कम होती है जिससे अस्थमा, हार्ट पेशेंट्स एवं बुजुर्गों को सांस लेने में दिक्कत हो रही है। त्याेहार के समय लोगों को बुखार, खांसी व जुकाम की शिकायतें रही। शरीर टूटना व थकान महसूस हो रही है। यह सब खराब हवा के कारण हो रहा है।

अम्बाला में एक्यूआई
तारीख सिटी कैंट

  • 9 नवंबर 311 310
  • 10 नवंबर 281 280
  • 11 नवंबर 288 286
  • 12 नवंबर 300 295
  • 13 नवंबर 330 328
  • 14 नवंबर 326 323
  • 15 नवंबर 202 210
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें