22 फुट ऊंची प्रतिमा लगेगी:80 साल पुराने सैनी आश्रम के पास बनेगा महाराजा शूरसेन चौक, सिटी विधायक असीम गोयल ने किया शिलान्यास

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अम्बाला सिटी | मंजी साहिब गुरुद्वारे के नजदीक महाराजा शूरसेन चौक का शिलान्यास करते विधायक असीम गोयल व सुरजीत सिंह सौंडा।

अम्बाला सिटी में मंजी साहिब गुरुद्वारा और सैनी आश्रम के पास महाराजा शूरसेन चौक बनेगा। यहां 8 फुट ऊंचे चबूतरे पर महाराजा शूरसेन की 20 से 22 फुट ऊंची प्रतिमा लगेगी। जो जीटी रोड पर दोनों ओर से दिखेगी। मंगलवार को सिटी विधायक असीम गोयल ने चौक निर्माण का शिलान्यास किया। चौक को अगले साल मार्च तक पूरा करने का प्रयास होगा ताकि महाराज शूरसेन की जयंती पर इसका लोकार्पण हो सके।

शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम में विधायक ने अम्बाला सर्कल सैनी सभा द्वारा रखी मांगों को पूरा करने का आश्वासन दिया। सभा पदाधिकारियों ने बताया लॉकडाउन के दौरान प्रवासियों के पलायन के समय में सैनी भवन में हजारों प्रवासियों को ठहराया गया था। उन्हें यहां खाने, सोने और सभी जरूरी सुविधाएं दी थी। इस दौरान सैनी भवन में कुछ सामान की क्षति हुई। विधायक असीम गोयल ने आश्वासन दिया सभा की इस मांग को पूरा किया जाएगा।

मौके पर अम्बाला सर्कल सैनी सभा के प्रधान देवेंद्र सैनी ने सभी का स्वागत किया। इस अवसर पर जजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव सुरजीत सिंह सौंडा, पूर्व मेयर रमेश मल, एडवोकेट दलजीत सिंह पूनिया, मनोज सैनी, मंदीप राणा, राकेश सुल्लर, विनोद गर्ग, राजेश सैनी, संजीव गोयल टोनी, संदीप सचदेवा, दलजीत सिंह पूनिया, दलजीत सिंह भाटिया, प्रीतम गिल, अमन सूद, सद्दाम हुसैन मौजूद रहे।

भव्य व खूबसूरत होगा महाराजा शूरसेन स्मारक
अम्बाला सर्कल सैनी सभा के प्रधान देवेंद्र सैनी ने बताया कि चौक पर लगी प्रतिमा जीटी रोड और सैनी भवन दोनों ओर से विजिबल होगा। इसका 8 फुट का बेस होगा, जिसके ऊपर महाराजा शूरसेन की लगभग 20 से 22 फुट ऊंची प्रतिमा स्थापित होगी। प्रतिमा की ड्राइंग तैयार हो चुकी है। चौक का सुंदर टाइलों, लाइटों और पौधों से खूबसूरत बनाया जाएगा। बता दें कि अम्बाला सर्कल सैनी सभा के करीब 1,100 सदस्य हैं। सैनी भवन में एक हाई स्कूल चल रहा है। यहां का बड़ा हॉल कई प्रशासनिक व निजी आयाेजनाें में इस्तेमाल हाेता है, जिसके रेट भी बेहद कम रखे हैं। सभा कैंसर, टीबी पेशेंट के इलाज और गरीब बच्चाें की पढ़ाई में भी हर साल मदद करती है।

1940 में शुरू हुआ था सैनी भवन
सैनी समाज के पुराने पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि सन् 1938 में सैनी समाज के कुछ लोग एसए जैन कॉलेज में इकट्ठा होना शुरू हुए और सैनी भवन के निर्माण के रणनीति बनाई। 30 दिसंबर 1940 को चार कमरों के साथ सैनी भवन की शुरुआत हुई। गुरदासपुर के राय साहेब दीवान चंद सैनी ने कमरों का उद्घाटन किया। बाद में सभा का नाम अम्बाला सर्कल सैनी सभा अम्बाला रखा गया। बाद में यह सैनी आश्रम के नाम से भी जाना गया। मास्टर इंद्र सिंह सभा निर्माण के अग्रदूत रहे और उन्होंने 1938 से 1965 तक उल्लेखनीय काम किया। साल 1971 में 43 शेयर होल्डर्स ने सैनी समुदाय के जोहड़ की साढ़े 3 एकड़ जमीन सभा को दान दी। राजो देवी प्रमुख शेयर होल्डर थीं। ठाकुर सिंह सैनी के नाम पावर ऑफ अटॉर्नी की थी। नवंबर 2015 में सभा के 75 साल पूरे होने के कार्यक्रम में सीएम मनोहर लाल ने भी शिरकत की थी।

