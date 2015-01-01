पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बार एसाेसिएशन चुनाव:मनप्रीत 229 वोटों से जीत उपप्रधान बने, विवेक 102 वाेट से सचिव बने

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
अम्बाला सिटी | बार एसाेसिएशन के चुनाव में विजेता पदाधिकारी का मुंह मीठा कराते साथी वकील।
  • उपप्रधान पद पर आमने-सामने और सचिव पद पर चारकोणीय मुकाबला था

शुक्रवार काे जिला बार एसाेसिएशन के चुनाव हुए। बार में उपप्रधान के 2 और सचिव पद के लिए 4 दावेदार थे। दावेदारी जताने के बाद उपप्रधान व सचिव पद के लिए चुनाव करवाया गया। उपप्रधान के लिए मनप्रीत सिंह बाॅबी काे 480 वाेट मिले और उनके प्रतिद्वंदी प्रवेश गाेयल काे 251 वाेट मिले। मनप्रीत ने 229 वाेट से जीत दर्ज की। इसी तरह सचिव पद के लिए विवेक महर्षि ने 281 वाेट हासिल कर जीत दर्ज की।

उनके प्रतिद्वंदी संजीव मारकंडे काे 179, दया राम काे 150 और राेहित गर्ग काे 130 वाेट मिले। महर्षि मारकंडे से 102 वाेट के अंतर से जीते। सुबह 9 से शाम 4 बजे तक वाेटिंग हुई। सुबह से दाेपहर तक ताे वाेटिंग के लिए वकीलाें की लंबी लाइन लगी रही। जिला बार एसाेसिएशन के निवर्तमान प्रधान एडवाेकेट राेहित जैन ने प्रधान इकबाल सिंह के साथ विजेता उम्मीदवाराें काे फूलमाला पहनाकर बधाई दी।

कार्यकारिणी तैयार: इकबाल सिंह प्रधान, विशाल मित्तल कोषाध्यक्ष व चंद्रमोहिनी शर्मा संयुक्त सचिव निर्विरोध चुने जा चुके

प्रधान: इकबाल सिंह निर्विराेध चुने जा चुके हैं। उपप्रधान: मनप्रीत सिंह बाॅबी वाेट मिले 480, जीत का अंतर 229 वाेट प्रतिद्वंदी प्रवेश गाेयल काे 251 वाेट मिले

सचिव: विवेक महर्षि वाेट मिले 281, जीत का अंतर 102 वाेट प्रतिद्वंदी संजीव मारकंडे काे 179, दया राम काे 150 और राेहित गर्ग काे 130 वाेट मिले।

संयुक्त सचिव: चंद्रमाेहिनी शर्मा निर्विराेध चुनी जा चुकी हैं।

काेषाध्यक्ष: विशाल मित्तल निर्विराेध चुने जा चुके हैं। मेंबर: नेहा अराेड़ा, मनीष गाेयल, विश्वजीत ठाकुर, जगदीश

