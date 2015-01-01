पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लव - जिहाद का मामला:नारायणगढ़ की युवती का जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन करा निकाह किया, 13 महीने बाद धोखा देकर छोड़ा

अम्बाला32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • नारायणगढ़ महिला थाने में ठसका के शाहरुख खान पर केस दर्ज

संगरानी गांव की युवती की शिकायत पर यमुनानगर के बिलासपुर क्षेत्र के गांव ठसका के शाहरुख खान के खिलाफ प्रेम विवाह के बाद धोखा देने, मारपीट करने और प्रताड़ित करने का केस नारायणगढ़ महिला थाने में दर्ज हुआ है।

शिकायतकर्ता ने आरोप लगाया था कि आरोपी ने अपनी बहन की मदद से 9 अगस्त 2019 को नशीला पदार्थ सुंघाकर अपहरण किया। बंधक बनाकर जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन कराया। दुष्कर्म कर अश्लील वीडियो के सहारे ब्लैक मेल किया। शिकायतकर्ता का आरोप है कि 13 महीने बाद वह किसी तरह आरोपी के चंगुल से छूट सकी।

शिकायतकर्ता ने कहा कि उनके पड़ोस में मोना व शाहरुख खान का आना-जाना था। मोना से जान-पहचान हो गई। 9 अगस्त 2019 को मोना उसे घुमाने के बहाने ले गई और रास्ते में नशीला पदार्थ सुंघा दिया। जब होश आया तो पीड़िता ने खुद के कमरे में बंद पाया। आरोप है कि शाहरुख ने उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया और वीडियो बना ली।

बाद में वीडियो वायरल करने का डर दिखा पंजाब ले जाकर धर्म परिवर्तन कराया। मौलवी से फर्जी कागज तैयार कराए और कोर्ट में ले गया। कोर्ट में शादी करने के बाद घर के कमरे में लाकर बंद कर दिया। आरोप है कि शाहरुख उसके साथ दुष्कर्म करता रहा और कई बार गर्भपात करवाया।

मोना व उसके माता-पिता लगातार कमरे के बाहर रहते थे। आरोपी झाड़-फूंक का काम करते थे। शिकायत में कहा गया कि 16 सितंबर 2020 को वह किसी तरह आरोपियों की चंगुल से छूटकर अपने घर आ गई।

नारायणगढ़ डीएसपी की जांच में शाहरुख के पिता नूर मोहम्मद, मां सलमा बेगम व बहन मोना पर लगाए गए आरोपों की पुष्टि नहीं हुई। लेकिन जांच में यह सामने आया कि शाहरुख ने उसके साथ प्रेम विवाह किया और पत्नी बनाने के बाद धोखा देकर छोड़ गया।

