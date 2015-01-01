पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम चुनाव:कांग्रेस की मीना और अम्बाला मंच की गुरमीत ने भरा मेयर का पर्चा, भाजपा की वंदना को दो बार लौटना पड़ा

अम्बाला4 घंटे पहले
एडीसी ऑफिस में नामांकन भरने जातीं कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी मीना अग्रवाल। साथ में पूर्व विधायक जसबीर मलौर भी थे।
  • मंगलवार को मेयर के 2 और पार्षद के 17 नामांकन, आज आखिरी दिन, ज्यादातर प्रत्याशी आज आने से भीड़ जुटने की संभावना

नगर निगम चुनाव के लिए बुधवार को नामांकन का आखिरी दिन है। मंगलवार को मेयर पद के लिए कांग्रेस की मीना अग्रवाल और अम्बाला विकास मंच की गुरमीत कौर ने नाम दाखिल किया। भाजपा प्रत्याशी डॉ. वंदना शर्मा के दस्तावेजों में कमी होने की वजह से उन्हें दो बार लौटना पड़ा। समय बीत जाने की वजह से अब वह बुधवार को पर्चा भरेंगी। सबसे पहले फ्रंट की अमीषा चावला ने मेयर पद के लिए नामांकन भर चुकी हैं। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एवं एसडीएम सचिन गुप्ता ने बताया कि मंगलवार को पार्षद पदों के लिए 17 नामांकन दाखिल हुए हैं। 17 दिसंबर को नामांकन पत्रों की जांच होगी और 18 को नाम वापस लिए जा सकेंगे।

कांग्रेस की मेयर प्रत्याशी मीना अग्रवाल ने एफिडेविट में लगभग 14.70 लाख वार्षिक आय दिखाई है, जबकि पति अग्रवाल की वार्षिक आय 46.75 लाख रुपए बताई है। मीना ने 3.80 करोड़ रुपए का कर्ज दिखाया है हालांकि अपनी जमीनों की करीब 12.90 करोड़ रुपए मार्केट वैल्यू बताई है। पंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी पटियाला से ग्रेजुएट मीना ने एपी रेजिडेंसी होटल को लगभग 4.17 करोड़ रुपए व इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ होटल मैनेजमेंट को लगभग 55 लाख रुपए का पर्सनल लोन दिया हुआ है। दोनों उनके परिवार के संस्थान हैं। उनके बैंकों में 50 लाख रुपए जमा हैं। मीना के नामांकन के वक्त पूर्व विधायक जसबीर मलौर, बलविंद्र पूनिया, वेणु अग्रवाल मौजूद रहे।

अम्बाला विकास मंच की गुरमीत के नामांकन के वक्त कुछ देर नजर आए हिम्मत सिंह

अम्बाला विकास मंच से मेयर पद की प्रत्याशी गुरमीत कौर ने मंगलवार को नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। पति इंजीनियर बलबीर सिंह व परिवार सदस्यों के साथ आईं गुरमीत एडीसी कार्यालय में दोपहर पहुंची। पानीपत के आईबी कॉलेज से ग्रेजुएट गुरमीत बिजनेस वुमेन हैं। वार्षिक आय 4 लाख और पति की 9.6 लाख दिखाई है। खुद के नाम 3.21 करोड़ की अचल और पति के नाम 26.89 करोड़ की संपत्ति दिखाई है। नामांकन के वक्त हिम्मत सिंह पहले अग्रसेन चौक व फिर एडीसी कार्यालय में कुछ देर नजर आए। कांग्रेस छोड़ने के बाद निर्मल सिंह के डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट में गए हिम्मत ने 3 दिसंबर को फ्रंट भी छोड़ दिया था।

फिर बाहर निकलीं राज्यमंत्री, विधायक व नेता

एडीसी ऑफिस में भाजपा की मेयर प्रत्याशी वंदना शर्मा का नामांकन करवाने महिला एवं बाल विकास राज्य मंत्री कमेलश ढांडा, अम्बाला नगर निगम चुनाव प्रभारी सुभाष बराला, जिला विधायक असीम गाेयल, जिलाध्यक्ष राजेश बतौरा व पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष जगमोहर कुमार पहुंचे। एआरओ अनुराग ढालिया ने केवल 2 लोगों को अंदर रुकने को कहा। इस पर पंजाबी नेता एडवोकेट संदीप सचेदवा को वंदना शर्मा के पास छोड़कर बाकी सभी बड़े पदाधिकारी बाहर चले गए।

