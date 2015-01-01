पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:कैंट के विकास पर करोड़ों खर्च हो रहे, ये अच्छी बात है; लेकिन प्रशासन की लापरवाही दिखाती ये 3 तस्वीरें खतरनाक

अम्बाला39 मिनट पहले
कारपेटिंग कर डिवाइडर जितनी ऊंची बना दी कबाड़ी बाजार की सड़क

कारपेटिंग कर डिवाइडर जितनी ऊंची बना दी कबाड़ी बाजार की सड़क, एमई बोले- डिवाइडर दाेबारा बना देंगे

कैंट की सड़कों की 3.47 करोड़ की कारपेटिंग वर्क शुरू हो चुका है। ठेकेदार की कारपेटिंग से पुल चमेली से लेकर कबाड़ी बाजार चौक तक सड़क का लेवल डिवाइडर तक पहुंच गया। दुकानदारों का कहना है कि सड़क की पुरानी परत उखाड़े बगैर कारपेटिंग करने के कारण ऐसा हुआ। वहीं, नगर परिषद कैंट के म्यूनिसिपल इंजीनियर (एमई) हरीश कुमार का कहना है कि सभी रोड की इसी तरह कारपेटिंग की जाएंगी।

जो डिवाइडर रोड के बराबर हो जाएंगे, उन्हें दोबारा से ऊपर उठाकर बना दिया जाएगा। उल्लेखनीय है कि कैंट के सभी बाजारों में बने डिवाइडरों पर कितना खर्च हुआ है, इसकी जानकारी नगर परिषद ने आज तक नहीं दी है। ओंकार सिंह ने इस संबंध में आरटीआई से जानकारी मांगी थी। अब मंगलवार को सूचना आयोग में इसकी सुनवाई है।

बत्तरा पैलेस के पास बीच सड़क सीवरेज मैनहॉल का ढक्कन कई दिन से टूटा, मजबूरी में लोगों ने ही पत्थर रखकर ढका

कैंट के बत्तरा पैलेस पर सीवरेज का मैनहॉल टूटा हुआ है। यहां पर सीवरेज का मैनहॉल नहीं लगाया जा रहा है। यहां से बस स्टैंड में रोडवेज की बसें जाती हैं। इसलिए हादसा होने का खतरा रहता है। हादसे से बचाने के लिए होमगार्ड के जवान व रेहड़ी वालों ने मिलकर यहां पर बड़ा पत्थर रख दिया। उनकी मंशा ये थी कोई वाहन चालक अंधेरे में इस टूटे हुए मैनहॉल से अंदर न गिर जाए। हालांकि अगर ये पत्थर टूटकर सीवरेज में गिर गए तो सीवरेज ब्लॉक हो सकता है। लोगों ने कहा कि जलापूर्ति विभाग को इस तरफ ध्यान देना चाहिए।

फोरलेनिंग काम की वजह से महेश नगर में रोड वैसे ही खुदी पड़ी, पानी की पाइप लाइन लीकेज ने खतरा बढ़ाया

साहा फोरलेनिंग निर्माण कार्य के वजह से महेश नगर एरिया में अकसर ट्रैफिक जाम रहता है। अब यहां पीने के पानी की पाइप लाइन फट जाने से सड़क पर पानी भर गया है। इस कारण आधी से ज्यादा सड़क पानी में डूबी रहती है। वाहन चालक भी पानी से बचने के लिए किनारे पर चल रहे हैं। ट्रैफिक जाम की समस्या भी बढ़ गई है। छोटे वाहन चालकों काे तो कई बार पानी के बीच में से निकलना पड़ रहा है। पैदल निकलना तो और भी मुश्किल है।

