कैंट-साहा हाईवे फोरलेनिंग:हाईवे के रास्ते में आ रहा आधे से ज्यादा नौ गजा पीर, एनएचएआई ने की पैमाइश

अम्बाला3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
स्टाफ रोड पर पैमाइश के बाद लगाया गए निशान।

कैंट-साहा हाईवे निर्माण में स्टाफ रोड पर बाधा बनी नौ गजा पीर बाबा की दरगाह पर नेशनल हाईवे अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया के अधिकारियाें ने शुक्रवार काे राजस्व विभाग की टीम के साथ पैमाइश की। निर्माण एजेंसी सीगल इंडिया प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर मनेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि पीडब्ल्यूडी बीएंडआर ने दरगाह काे हटाने की पहले कार्रवाई की थी।

इसके बाद मामला हाईकोर्ट में पहुंच गया था। कोर्ट ने इस मामले में स्टे लगा दिया था। प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर ने बताया कि हाईकोर्ट में 11 नवंबर को सुनवाई होनी है। इसलिए निशानदेही की गई है जिसकी रिपोर्ट हाईकोर्ट में पेश की जाएगी। इस दौरान जो निशान लगाए गए हैं वह एक छोर से 10 कदम दूरी पर लगे हैं। कंपनी दरगाह से पहले और बाद में हाईवे निर्माण करने में जुटी है।

हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई के बाद ही एनएचएआई कार्रवाई करेगा। दरगाह के सेवादार प्रबंधक विजय शुक्ला ने बताया कि प्रशासन और सरकार उनका सहयोग नहीं कर रही है और न ही कोई सुनवाई की है। हमने कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की है कि यह ओल्ड ग्रांट प्राॅपर्टी है और हमारा कोई अतिक्रमण नहीं है। अंग्रेजों के समय से यहां दरगाह बनी हुई है। बाकी हाईकोर्ट में हमने अपने दस्तावेज पेश किए हैं।

