साॅलिट वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट प्लांट:12 साल में 57 हजार वर्ग मीटर में खड़े हुए कचरे के पहाड़, अब ठिकाने लगाने का काम शुरू

अम्बाला29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो : राजेश कश्यप
  • दिसंबर में चालू होंगे पटवी में 3 प्लांट, 1950 टन कचरे का रोज निपटान होगा

2008 में बने और करीब 10 साल से ठप पटवी के सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट प्लांट में 12 फुट से भी ऊंचे लाखों टन कूड़े के ढेर अब खत्म होंगे। कूड़ा निस्तारण के लिए पटवी में कुल 4 प्लांट लगाए जा रहे हैं जिनमें से 3 प्लांट दिसंबर में ऑपरेशनल होंगे जबकि चौथे प्लांट में ट्विन सिटी से इकट्‌ठा होने वाले कूड़े के निस्तारण किया जाएगा। प्लांट में पड़े पुराने कूड़े की छटाई कर उसे अलग-अलग फार्म में बेचा जाएगा जबकि नए कूड़े से आर्गेनिक खाद व प्लास्टिक आरडीएफ (रिफ्यूज डिलॉइव फ्यूल) बनाकर उसे इस्तेमाल किया जा सकेगा।

पटवी में लगने वाले पहले 3 प्लांट लगने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है। यह तीनों प्लांट यहां लगे कूड़े के ढेरों का निस्तारण करेंगे। प्लांट में छटाई के दौरान कचरे से मिट्‌टी, प्लास्टिक और कपड़े को अलग-अलग कर इसे इस्तेमाल किया जा सकेगा। मिट्‌टी को फाइन फार्म में तब्दील कर इसका इस्तेमाल होगा जबकि प्लास्टिक व कपड़े को फैक्ट्रियों में बेच दिया जाएगा। प्रत्येक प्लांट में प्रतिदिन औसतन 650 टन कूड़ा निस्तारण होगा यानि 3 प्लांट में प्रतिदिन कुल 1950 टन कचरा निस्तारण होगा।

चौथे प्लांट में बनेगा प्लास्टिक आरडीएफ, बिजली उत्पादन में इस्तेमाल होगा

कूड़े को निस्तारण के लिए चौथा प्लांट लगेगा। प्लांट में कूड़ा डालने से पहले उसे कम से कम 4 दिन तक सुखाया जाएगा। कचरा निस्तारण प्लांट से प्लास्टिक आरडीएफ बनेगा जिसे आगे बेचा जाएगा। आरडीएफ का इस्तेमाल बिजली बनाने में किया जा सकेगा। आरडीएफ में प्लास्टिक, पॉलीथिन और ज्वलनशील कचरा होता है। इस कचरे को उच्च दाब पर कंप्रेस करके पैलेट बनाई जाती है जिससे बिजली बनती है। कागज, पुट्‌ठा, प्लास्टिक, पन्नी आदि से आरडीएफ तैयार कराई जाएगी। आरडीएफ एक तरह से कचरे का गोला होगा, जिसे सीमेंट फैक्टरी या अन्य फैक्टरियों को ईंधन के रूप में इस्तेमाल के लिए बेचा जाएगा।

17 एकड़ में पटवी प्लांट, 14 एकड़ में फैला कूड़ा

पटवी प्लांट में 10 वर्षों से अब तक कितना कूड़ा इकट्‌ठा हो चुका है इसका आंकलन एजेंसी द्वारा लगाया जा रहा है। शुक्रवार को एजेंसी स्टाफ द्वारा प्लांट की अलग-अलग लोकेशन पर इसको लेकर सर्वे किया गया। प्लांट कुल 17 एकड़ में फैला है जिसमें 57 हजार वर्ग मीटर यानी करीब 14 एकड़ में कचरे के ढेर लगे हुए हैं। कूड़े का वजन कर अनुमान लगाया जाएगा कि यहां कितने टन कचरा है। नगर निगम द्वारा एजेंसी को 793 रुपए प्रति टन के हिसाब से एजेंसी को कचरा निपटान की पेमेंट की जानी है।

बिजली कनेक्शन मिला, रंग रोगन का काम शुरू

करीब एक दशक से बंद पड़े प्लांट में एजेंसी द्वारा साफ-सफाई की गई है। बिजली कनेक्शन मिल गया है जिसे आगामी दिनों में अंदरूनी वायरिंग से जोड़ दिया जाएगा। प्लांट में आॅफिस व स्टाफ के रहने के लिए बने कमरों में साफ-सफाई के बाद रंग-रोगन भी किया जा रहा है।

ट्विन सिटी के कूड़े के लिए एक प्लांट काफी

सिटी व कैंट से औसतन 225 टन कूड़ा प्रतिदिन इकट्‌ठा होता है। भविष्य में इस प्लांट से ट्विन सिटी के अलावा नारायणगढ़, बराड़ा से इकट्‌ठा किए कूड़े का भी निपटान होगा। एक प्लांट की क्षमता औसतन 650 टन प्रतिदिन है।

प्लांट में पुराने कचरे का जल्द से जल्द निपटान किया जाएगा जिसके बाद शहर से इकट्‌ठे हुए कचरे को प्लांट में भेजा जाएगा। कचरे से खाद आदि बनाई जाएगी जो बाद में इस्तेमाल होगी। पार्थ गुप्ता, आयुक्त, नगर निगम, अम्बाला सिटी।

