अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई:नगर परिषद ने बीसी बाजार में ढहाया अतिक्रमण, बिना नोटिस दिए कार्रवाई का आरोप

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
पशुअाें की तूड़ी रखने के लिए डाले शेड तोड़ने का विरोध करती महिला।
  • महिला बोली- सभी के अतिक्रमण हटाओ तो कहेंगे समान कार्रवाई की

नगर परिषद की टीम ने सचिव राजेश कुमार की अगुवाई में बीसी बाजार स्थित आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र की सड़क पर अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की। टीम ने पशुओं के लिए रखी गई तूड़ी वाले एक अस्थाई अतिक्रमण को हटाया। अतिक्रमण हटाने का महिला शोभा ने विरोध किया। महिला ने कहा कि बिना नोटिस अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की गई है। इससे उसको नुकसान हुआ है। इसके बाद दूसरे अतिक्रमणकर्ताओं ने भी विरोध किया।

महिला ने सचिव से कहा कि आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र से अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई शुरू करके अंत तक करें। तभी कहेंगे कि नगर परिषद ने एक समान कार्रवाई की है। सचिव नोटिस नहीं देने के मामले में जवाब नहीं दे पाए और महिला से कहा कि दो दिन में अतिक्रमण खुद हटा लेने की बात लिख कर दो। यदि अतिक्रमण नहीं हटा तो नप की टीम आकर उसे हटा देगी। इसके बाद सड़क किनारे अतिक्रमण करने वाले विपिन, सुमित यादव, कमल किशोर, रोहित, रानी देवी और आशू ने ईओ के नाम एक पत्र लिखा कि दो दिन में स्वयं अतिक्रमण हटा लेंगे। इसके बाद नप की टीम 12 क्रॉस रोड पर शीतला माता मंदिर के पास अतिक्रमण हटाने की तीसरी कार्रवाई की।

तारा नगर में गली की जमीन पर कब्जा हटाने के 7 दिन के नोटिस को दो माह बीते, अब तक कार्रवाई नहीं

रामकिशन कॉलोनी में तारा नगर निवासी सुखदेव सिंह को नगर परिषद ने 15 अक्टूबर को 7 दिन में गली से अतिक्रमण हटाने का नोटिस दिया था, लेकिन दो माह बीत चुके हैं। अभी तक अतिक्रमण बरकरार है और नप प्रशासन ने भी नोटिस अवधि खत्म होने के बाद आगामी कार्रवाई नहीं की है। नप ईओ की ओर से जारी किए गए नोटिस के मुताबिक मकान मालिक ने गली की जमीन पर कब्जा कर रखा है। इसके खिलाफ एक शिकायत मंजीत कुमार की ओर से नप कार्यालय में दो माह पहले दी गई थी।

शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया कि गली में उसकी दुकान है। साथ में मकान मालिक ने गली की जमीन पर दीवार पर कब्जा किया हुआ है। नप की कार्रवाई महज नोटिस तक ही सीमित रह गई है। इस मामले में बिल्डिंग ब्रांच के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि इस मामले को चेक करने के बाद आगामी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। फाइनल नोटिस के बाद अतिक्रमण हटाने की अप्रूवल मांगी जाती है जिसके बाद कार्रवाई होती है।

