  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Ambala
  • Mutations In The Name Of The DRO Of The Oil Storage Depot Property, The Mother son Forged The Property In His Name, The Case

फ्रॉड:ऑयल स्टोरेज डिपो प्राॅपर्टी की डीआरओ के नाम म्यूटेशन, मां-बेटे ने जालसाजी कर प्राॅपर्टी अपने नाम कराई, केस

अम्बाला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कैंट रेलवे रोड पर ऑयल स्टोरेज डिपो की कीमती प्राॅपर्टी नंबर 108 को जालसाजी करके अपने नाम कराने का मामला सामने आया है। नप सचिव राजेश कुमार ने हिल रोड चूना चौक निवासी निखिल सिंगला और उसकी मां ललिता सिंगला के खिलाफ केस दर्जा कराया है। सचिव ने बताया कि 27 जुलाई 2019 को निखिल और ललिता ने म्यूटेशन कराने के लिए फाइल जमा कराई थी।

जीएलआर और कोर्ट की कॉपी भी साथ लगाई थी। जब नप ने जांच की ताे सामने आया कि जिस प्राॅपर्टी की रजिस्ट्री तहसील कार्यालय से निखिल के नाम हुई है उसकी रजिस्ट्री तो सिर्फ मलबे की हो सकती है। जमीन की मालिक सरकार है। जब रक्षा संपदा अधिकारी ने इसकी जांच की यह प्राॅपर्टी ऑयल स्टोरेज डिपो के नाम निकली। जीएलआर के रिकॉर्ड में प्राॅपर्टी डिपो और नप की टैक्स ब्रांच में प्राॅपर्टी राजस्व अधिकारी के नाम दर्ज है। अम्बाला सिटी तहसीलदार के 9 जनवरी 1967 के आदेशों में भी प्राॅपर्टी का मालिकाना हक सरकार का है।

तहसीलदार ने लिखा है कि प्रॉपर्टी नंबर 108 रेलवे रोड, सदर बाजार, 60 रुपए प्रति महीने पर निर्भय रोडवेज ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनी के पास है। निर्भय ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनी के ए और बी नाम से दो ग्रुप हैं। ए ग्रुप में दशमेश ट्रासपोर्ट कंपनी है और बी ग्रुप में निर्भय रोडवेज ट्रासपोर्ट कंपनी है। दशमेश के पास प्राॅपर्टी का 1/2 हिस्सा और निर्भय के पास 1/3 हिस्सा है। तहसीलदार ने दोनों को किरायेदार बताया है। जिन्हें 10,707 रुपए में किरायेदारी ट्रांसफर की गई थी।

प्राॅपर्टी बेचने के लिए इकरारनामा कर खेला खेल
इकरारनामे के मुताबिक कोर्ट में केस करके निखिल और ललिता ने निर्भय रोडवेज प्राइवेट लिमिटेड व न्यू फतेहगढ़ साहिब सरहिंद बस ट्रांसपोर्ट लिमिटेड को पार्टी बनाया। कोर्ट में रक्षा संपदा अधिकारी और नप को पार्टी नहीं बनाया। बाद में दोनों पक्षों ने समझौता दिखाकर लोक अदालत से अपने नाम डिक्री करा ली। इसी डिक्री के आधार पर 8 दिसंबर 2018 कैंट तहसीलदार से प्राॅपर्टी की रजिस्ट्रियां करवा ली और म्यूटेशन कराने के लिए फाइल नप कार्यालय में जमा कराई थी। सचिव राजेश ने बताया कि प्राॅपर्टी की रजिस्ट्री रद्द कराने के लिए कोर्ट में केस दायर कर दिया गया है, जिसकी सुनवाई 12 नवंबर को होनी है।

