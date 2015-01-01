पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर पालिका:नपा प्रधान बाेले- एनडीसी के लिए चक्कर काट रहे लाेग,ऐसे हालात रहे तो पार्षदों के साथ देंगे धरना

नारायणगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नारायणगढ़ नपा अधिकारियों की कार्यशैली के विराेध में प्रधान ने पार्षदों के साथ की बैठक
  • आराेप- सचिव नहीं बुला रहे हाउस की बैठक, बहुत से विकास कार्यों के टेंडर लटके

नगर पालिका की सीमा में किसी भी जमीन की खरीद-फरोख्त को लेकर जारी किए जाने वाले नो ड्यूट सर्टिफिकेट (एनडीसी) के मुद्दे पर मंगलवार को नपा प्रधान श्रवण कुमार ने पार्षदों के साथ बैठक की। प्रधान ने कहा कि लाेगाें को एनडीसी समय पर नहीं मिल रही और अधिकारी एवं स्टाफ उनके चक्कर कटवा रहे हैं। अगर ऐसे ही हालात रहे तो फिर वे खुद इस कार्यशैली के खिलाफ पार्षदों के साथ धरने पर बैठ जाएंगे। इसी के चलते उन्हें पार्षदों से आपात बैठक करनी पड़ी है। वहीं, पार्षदों ने भी लोगों को आ रही परेशानी के पीछे नपा अधिकारियाें की कार्यशैली को जिम्मेदार बताया।

नपा प्रधान ने बताया कि इस मुद्दे पर तंग आए लोग उनके व पार्षदों के पास आते हैं। हालांकि, वे इस मामले में उनकी मदद नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। जिसके चलते लोगों के साथ-साथ पार्षद भी परेशान हो चुके हैं। प्रधान का आरोप है कि सचिव गुलशन कुमार हाउस की बैठक नहीं बुला रहे हैं। बहुत से विकास कार्याें के टेंडर लटके पड़े हैं। जिसमें डोर-टू-डोर, पार्कों के रखरखाव व बिजली के टेंडर लगाए जाने बेहद जरूरी हैं। पिछले 3 महीने से डोर-टू-डोर कूड़ा कलेक्शन करने वाले कर्मचारियों को वेतन नहीं मिला है। अधिकारी जानबूझकर अपनी जिम्मेदारी से भाग रहे है।

एक साल से खत्म है डोर-टू-डोर का टेंडर
पार्षद सुरेश धीमान, रतीराम, सुधा शर्मा, जय प्रकाश का कहना है कि एक साल से डोर-टू-डोर कूड़ा कलेक्शन का टेंडर नहीं हो सका है। अधिकारी अभी तक पुराने ठेकेदार को लाभ पहुंचाने के लिए नया टेंडर नहीं खोल रहे हैं। टेंडर फाइल 6 महीने से अधिकारियों के टेबल पर है। इस टेंडर के लिए 8 ठेकेदारों ने आवेदन किया था लेकिन आज तक टेंडर को खोला नहीं गया है।

नहीं होगी किसी को दिक्कत : नपा सचिव
नपा सचिव गुलशन कुमार ने कहा कि लोगों को एनडीसी लेने के लिए नपा कार्यालय के चक्कर लगाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। कार्यालय में एक डिस्प्ले बोर्ड लगाया जाएगा जिसमें पूरी जानकारी दी जाएगी। विकास कार्यों के लिए टेंडर लगाए जा रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें