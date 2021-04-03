पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लोगों की रजिस्ट्री-म्यूटेशन अटकी:नप सचिव के मोबाइल पर ओटीपी न आने से नो ड्यूज सर्टिफिकेट नहीं हो पा रहा जारी

अम्बाला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर परिषद सचिव के मोबाइल पर वन टाइम पासवर्ड (ओटीपी) न आने से प्राॅपर्टी मालिकों को नो ड्यूज सर्टिफिकेट जारी नहीं हो पा रहा है। इसलिए लोगों की प्राॅपर्टी की रजिस्ट्री और म्यूटेशन का काम अटक गया है। नप कार्यालय में एनडीसी के लिए काफी दिन से लोग चक्कर काट रहे हैं, लेकिन अभी तक ओटीपी की समस्या का हल नहीं हाे पाया।

बीडी फ्लोर मिल के पीछे रहने वाले मोहित ने बताया कि उसने एक प्राॅपर्टी खरीदी थी और रजिस्ट्री-म्यूटेशन कराने के लिए लिए डेवलपमेंट समेत अन्य चार्जेस जमा कराए जा चुके हैं। अब उसे बिल्डिंग ब्रांच से एनडीसी लेनी है और फाइल कई दिन से नप कार्यालय में जमा है। बिल्डिंग ब्रांच का कहना है कि ओटीपी की दिक्कत आ रही है, इसलिए एनडीसी अभी जारी नहीं हो पा रही है।

मोहित की तरह अन्य लोग भी एनडीसी न मिलने से परेशान हैं और रोजाना धक्के खा रहे हैं। विभागीय अधिकारियों का कहना है कि एनडीसी की फाइल ऑन लाइन सबमिट करनी होती है जिसके बाद सचिव के मोबाइल नंबर पर ओटीपी आता है। यह ओटीपी डालने के बाद एनडीसी जारी कर दी जाती है। लेकिन यह ओटीपी जनरेट नहीं हो पा रहा है। उधर, इस मामले में नगर परिषद के ईओ अपूर्व चौधरी ने बताया कि इंटरनेट बंद होने की वजह से यह दिक्कत आ रही थी जिसका जल्द समाधान हो जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें