  Nohari Water Will Climb Up To The Fourth Floor Of The Last House Of The Cantt, 23 Km. Start Of Laying Long Pipeline

शिलान्यास:कैंट के आखिरी घर के चौथे फ्लोर तक चढ़ेगा नहरी पानी, 23 किमी. लंबी पाइप लाइन बिछाने का कार्य शुरू

अम्बाला41 मिनट पहले
पाइप लाइन बिछाने का कार्य का शिलान्यास करते गृह मंत्री विज।
  • गर्मियों तक पूरा करने का लक्ष्य, 104.14 करोड़ की लागत से बिछेगी नई पाइप लाइन
  • गृह मंत्री अनिल विज ने अद्दोमाजरा गांव में किया शिलान्यास

कैंट में नहरी पानी की सप्लाई अब पहले से और ज्यादा मजबूत होगी। रविवार को 106.14 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से अमरुत योजना के तहत गृह मंत्री अनिल विज ने गांव अद्दोमाजरा में नहरी पानी सप्लाई की पाइप लाइन व 30 एमएलडी जल संचार संयत्र के निर्माण कार्य का शिलान्यास किया। 23 किमी. लंबी पाइप लाइन अद्दोमाजरा से सीधा घसीटपुर तक डाली जाएगी। इससे कैंट को सप्लाई होने वाले नहरी पानी की क्षमता 15 क्यूसिक से बढ़कर 24 क्यूसिक हो जाएगी।

गृह मंत्री अनिल विज ने कहा कि बेहतर सप्लाई के लिए कैंट में नए बूस्टर भी लगाए जा रहे हैं जिससे अंतिम छोर पर घर की चौथी मंजिल में मोटर के माध्यम से नहरी पानी चढ़ सकेगा। पाइप लाइन घसीटपुर में पहले से बनाए गए पानी के 4 टैंक व ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट के माध्यम से सप्लाई होगी। पहले 5 बूस्टरों के माध्यम से लोगों को पानी उपलब्ध करवाया जा रहा है।

अब शहर बढ़ गया है व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र भी जुड़ गया है, अब 7 नए बूस्टर और बनने से यानि 12 बूस्टरों के माध्यम से कैंट क्षेत्र के लोगों को पेयजल आपूर्ति होगी। मौके पर एसडीएम सचिन गुप्ता, यूएलबी के चीफ इंजीनियर डीआर भास्कर, एक्सईएन अशोक शर्मा, एक्सईएन हरीश कुमार, सदर मंडल अध्यक्ष राजीव डिम्पल, सोम चोपड़ा, कमल किशोर जैन, सुभाष शर्मा, रमन अग्रवाल, जसबीर जस्सी, कपिल विज, अजय पराशर, शैली खन्ना व सुरेंद्र बिंद्रा मौजूद रहे।

3 नए बूस्टर होंगे स्थापित, कवर होंगी नालियां
पहले 5 बूस्टर जिनमें 12 क्रास रोड, इंदिरा पार्क, सुभाष कालोनी, दशहरा ग्राउंड, आर्य नगर से पुराने सदर क्षेत्र में नहरी पानी की सप्लाई हो रही है। अब दोगुणा क्षमता से अधिक करधान बुस्टर, रामपुर सरसेहड़ी बुस्टर, बब्याल बुस्टर, डिफेंस कालोनी, कलरेहड़ी व गोल्डन पार्क के माध्यम से लोगों को नहरी पानी उपलब्ध करवाया जाएगा। 3 नये बूस्टर भी स्थापित किए जा रहे हैं। गृह मंत्री अनिल विज ने बताया कि कैंट में खुली नालियों को कवर कराने के लिए 27 करोड़ रुपए की राशि मंजूर की गई है व इसके लिए सर्वे किया जा रहा है। पटवी प्लांट का कांट्रेक्ट जारी किया गया है जबकि डोर-टू-डोर के भी कांट्रेक्ट किए जा रहे हैं। सफाई के लिए 11 मशीनें लगाई गई है।

