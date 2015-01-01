पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नए संशोधन का असर:अब 15 पार्षद अविश्वास प्रस्ताव से सीधे चुने गए मेयर को हटा सकेंगे

अम्बाला3 घंटे पहले
  • नगर निगम में सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर को हटाने के लिए दो-तिहाई बहुमत ही जरूरी

अम्बाला सिटी नगर निगम में पहली बार मेयर का सीधे चुनाव होना है। कुल 20 वार्डों वाले निगम में 15 पार्षद अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पारित कर मेयर को हटा सकेंगे। इससे पहले सीधे चुने गए मेयर को हटाने का प्रावधान नहीं था। अब विधानसभा में 6 नवंबर को पारित हरियाणा नगर निगम (दूसरा संशोधन) विधेयक, 2020 में तीन-चौथाई बहुमत से मेयर को हटाने का प्रावधान हो गया है। मेयर के खिलाफ कम से कम आधे यानी अम्बाला के संदर्भ में 10 पार्षद अविश्वास प्रस्ताव ला सकेंगे।

मंडल आयुक्त बैठक बुलाएंगे और पार्षद तीन-चौथाई बहुमत से अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पास कर सकेंगे। मनोनीत सदस्य न बैठक में उपस्थित हो सकेंगे और न ही वोट कर सकेंगे। इसकी सूचना राज्य सरकार को भेजी जाएगी, जहां से राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग को भेजा जाएगा। इसके बाद मेयर का नाम डी-नोटिफाई करके नए मेयर के निर्वाचन की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। मेयर के खिलाफ यदि अविश्वास प्रस्ताव गिर गया तो अगले छह माह तक दोबारा अविश्वास प्रस्ताव नहीं लाया जा सकेगा।

पंजाब एवं हरियाणा हाई कोर्ट के एडवोकेट हेमंत कुमार बताते हैं कि दो साल पहले 4 अक्टूबर 2018 को विधानसभा ने नगर निगमों के मेयर का प्रत्यक्ष चुनाव कराने का नियम बनाया। दिसंबर 2018 में हिसार, करनाल, पानीपत, रोहतक और यमुनानगर के मेयर सीधे चुने गए। सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर दोनों पदों का चुनाव पार्षदों द्वारा ही किया जाता है।

मेयर को 6 माह के लिए सस्पेंड कर सकेगी सरकार

  • नगर निगम कानून, 1994 की मूल धारा 37 में प्रावधान था कि निर्वाचित पार्षद दो-तिहाई बहुमत से अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पास कर मेयर, सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर को पद से हटा सकते हैं। अक्टूबर, 2018 में इस धारा में से मेयर शब्द हटा दिया गया।
  • कोई व्यक्ति एक ही समय पर मेयर और नगर निगम पार्षद, विधायक और सांसद के पद पर नहीं रह सकेगा, उसे एक ही पद चुनना होगा। -धारा 34 में राज्य सरकार भी कुछ निर्धारित और विशेष परिस्थितियों में सीधे चुने मेयर को एक सुनवाई का मौका देकर पद से हटा सकती है।
  • राज्य सरकार सीधे निर्वाचित मेयर को छह माह के लिए सस्पेंड कर सकती है। मेयर के विरूद्ध नैतिक अधमता का मामला होने पर निलंबन की समय अवधि बढ़ सकती है।

मेयर न रहने पर डिप्टी को मिलेगा जिम्मा

  • पहले प्रावधान था कि किसी चुने गए मेयर को सस्पेंड करती है, पद से हटाती है या मेयर स्वयं त्यागपत्र देता है, तो ऐसी परिस्थिति में मेयर का कार्यभार सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर या डिप्टी मेयर को नहीं मिलेगा।
  • धारा 34 ए में यह प्रावधान है कि सीधे चुने गए मेयर की केटेगरी (वर्ग) से संबंध रखने वाले ऐसे पार्षद को मेयर का अंतरिम कार्यभार दिया जाएगा, जिसके साथ सबसे अधिक पार्षदों का समर्थन होगा। अगर मेयर की केटेगरी से निगम में एक ही पार्षद हुआ, तो यह कार्यभार उसे ही दे दिया जाएगा।
  • अब विधानसभा द्वारा पारित नगर निगम (दूसरे संशोधन) विधेयक, 2020 द्वारा डाली नई धारा 37 सी में बीमारी, मृत्यु, त्यागपत्र और अन्य कारणों से मेयर का पद रिक्त होने पर सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर द्वारा मेयर के तौर पर कार्य करने का उल्लेख है।
