इस्तीफा:अब ट्रेडर्स वेलफेयर के चेयरमैन सेठी ने दिया इस्तीफा, बोले- मकसद से भटकी एसोसिएशन

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अम्बाला | कैंट थाना पुलिस द्वारा पकड़ी गई क्विड कार जिसमें देसी घी के पाउच थे। - Dainik Bhaskar
अम्बाला | कैंट थाना पुलिस द्वारा पकड़ी गई क्विड कार जिसमें देसी घी के पाउच थे।
  • सोमवार को एसोसिएशन के उपप्रधान व कार्यकारिणी के और सदस्यों ने भी इस्तीफे दिए
  • वहीं फूड एंड ड्रग विभाग की टीम ने रविवार रात पकड़े गए देसी घी के 3 सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे

कुछ समय पहले ही गठित की गई ट्रेडर्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के कई अन्य पदाधिकारियों ने भी अपने पद से इस्तीफे दे दिए हैं। एसोसिएशन के चेयरमैन महेंद्रपाल सेठी सहित एसोसिएशन के उपप्रधान साजन गुप्ता व अन्य कार्यकारिणी सदस्यों ने इस्तीफा दे दिया है।

मामला ट्रेडर्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन व पंसारी बाजार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान विकास सिंगला व उनके भाई अमित सिंगला से जुड़ा है जिनकी फर्म पर देसी घी के सैंपल लेने गत दिनों टीम पहुंची थी। इसके बाद सिंगला ब्रदर्स ने अपने समर्थकों के साथ इसका जोरदार विरोध किया था। इसी विरोध के बाद कैंट थाना पुलिस ने सिंगला ब्रदर्स के खिलाफ कई धाराओं के तहत मामला भी दर्ज किया था। हालांकि दोनों की अभी गिरफ्तारी पुलिस नहीं कर सकी है।

ट्रेडर्स वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के सबसे बड़े चेयरमैन पद से इस्तीफा देने वाले महेंद्रपाल सेठी ने कहा कि एसोसिएशन व्यापारियों के हितों को समझने और उनकी समस्याएं हल करने के लिए बनाई गई थी। मगर बीते कुछ समय से सामने आया कि एसोसिएशन अपने असल मकसद से भटक राजनीति कर रही है। इसी कारण उन्होंने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दिया है। उन्होंने बताया कि सबसे पहले उन्होंने अपना इस्तीफा दिया था।

वहीं, सोमवार को एसोसिएशन के उपप्रधान अनाज मंडी के साजन गुप्ता ने अपना इस्तीफा दिया है। इसके अलावा पंसारी बाजार के शिव धन दास अशोक कुमार फर्म के संदीप कंसल ने इस्तीफा दिया जोकि एसोसिएशन में कार्यकारी सदस्य थे। वहीं डीसी रोड पर सिटी क्रेज से राकेश गुप्ता भी अपना इस्तीफा एसोसिएशन प्रधान को भेज चुके हैं।

अनाज मंडी के पास मिला देसी घी एक्सपायरी, विभाग ने 3 सैंपल भरे

रविवार रात्रि अनाज मंडी पानी की टंकी के निकट क्विड कार में मिले 94 लीटर देसी घी मामले में पुलिस जांच कर रही है। कैंट थाने के एसएचओ विजय कुमार ने बताया कि पकड़ा गया देसी घी एक्सपायरी डेट का है और जांच के लिए फूड एंड ड्रग विभाग को इसकी जानकारी दी गई थी। विभागीय टीम ने इस देसी घी के तीन सैंपल लेकर इन्हें प्रयोगशाला में जांच के लिए भेजा है।

कार मालिक की तलाश पुलिस कर रही है। उसके सामने आने पर ही पूरी स्थिति स्पष्ट होगी कि कार में देसी घी कहां से आया। एसएचओ विजय कुमार ने कहा कि यदि फूड एंड ड्रग डिपार्टमेंट पुलिस को मामले में शिकायत देगा तो इस पर केस भी दर्ज किया जाएगा।

15 दिन में आएगी सेम्पल की रिपोर्ट : फूड एंड ड्रग विभाग के जोन आॅफिसर सुभाष चंद्र ने बताया कि अब तक जितने भी सैंपल देसी घी के लिए गए हैं, इसकी रिपोर्ट 15 दिनों में मिल जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया सोमवार भी विभागीय टीम ने कैंट के विभिन्न बाजारों में निरीक्षण किया, मगर मार्केट बंद होने के कारण सैंपल नहीं लिए जा सके।

