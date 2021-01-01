पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दहेज उत्पीड़न केस में पति पर लगी थी 307:अब पति ने पत्नी-ससुरालियों पर धोखाधड़ी और 33.70 लाख की अवैध वसूली का किया केस

अम्बाला सिटी2 घंटे पहले
पति-पत्नी के बीच विवाद में कानूनी धाराएं ऐसी लगी हैं जो आमताैर पर नहीं लगती। पहले महेश नगर पुलिस ने डॉक्टर के ओपीनियन के बाद पति समेत ससुरालियों पर दहेज की धाराओं के साथ हत्या के प्रयास जैसी संगीन धारा लगाई। अब साढ़े 3 साल बाद पति ने सिटी थाना में दर्ज कराए केस में पत्नी, सास व साले समेत 5 पर साजिशन धोखाधड़ी, अवैध वसूली, झूठा मामला दर्ज कराने व जान से मारने की धमकी देने जैसे आरोप लगाए हैं।

पति का आरोप है कि पहले मामले को सेटल करने की एवज में उससे 33.70 लाख रुपए वसूले गए हैं। पति का आरोप है कि उस पर पहले जो मामला दर्ज हुआ उसमें हत्या के प्रयास जैसी धारा जोड़ने में उसकी पत्नी के रिश्तेदार सिविल अस्पताल के डॉक्टर दंपती, रिटायर्ड डिप्टी सीएमओ के प्रभाव व एक वकील की भूमिका रही।

इसी मामले में राहत देने के नाम पर उससे पैसा वसूला गया। जिसकी ऑडियाे व वीडियो रिकाॅर्डिंग उसके पास है। हालांकि इस मामले में पुलिस ने डॉक्टरों व वकील पर केस दर्ज नहीं किया। (इसलिए भास्कर इनके नाम नहीं दे रहा)

पति की तरफ से दर्ज कराए मामले में ये धाराएं भी

श्याम नगर कैंट के रहने वाले दिलीप कुमार के मुताबिक उसकी शादी सर्कुलर रोड की रहने वाली शिल्पी उर्फ शिल्पा से 19 जनवरी 2014 को हुई थी। कुछ समय बाद उसके साले विरेंद्र कुमार, विरेंद्र की पत्नी कामना, सास सविता व लुधियाना के रहने वाले साले के ससुर भारत भूषण ने साजिशन हस्तक्षेप करना शुरू कर दिया। आरोपी उनसे अलग रिहायश व उसकी संपत्ति ट्रांसफर के लिए दबाव बनाने लगे।

जबकि वह संयुक्त परिवार में रह रहा था। आरोपी 17 सितंबर 2017 को उसके घर में घुस आए और उससे व उसके परिवार से गाली गलौज की। इसी मामले में अगले दिन उसकी झूठी शिकायत पुलिस को दी गई। उस पर अपनी पत्नी को निर्दयता से पीटने जैसे आरोप लगाए गए। जबकि ऐसा उसने कुछ नहीं किया था।

उसकी पत्नी के रिश्तेदार डॉक्टर दंपती, रिटायर्ड डिप्टी सीएमओ के प्रभाव से उसकी पत्नी की जो एमएलआर काटी गई, उसी आधार पर पुलिस ने उस पर हत्या के प्रयास की धारा लगा दी थी। इसमें इनके रिश्तेदार वकील ने भी अपना प्रभाव दिखाया, जबकि उसकी पत्नी के गले पर थोड़ा लाल निशान हाेने के अलावा कुछ नहीं था।

इसके बाद पुलिस ने उसे व उनके परिवार के सदस्यों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उन पर लगे संगीन आरोपों से वे अपनी कस्टडी के दौरान बुरी तरह से डर गए थे। आरोपियों ने इस मामले को सेटल कराने व जमानत की एवज में उससे 30 लाख रुपए की डिमांड की थी।

दबाव बनाकर उनसे अवैध वसूली की जा रही थी। आरोपियों द्वारा मांगी गई रकम के एक हिस्से के तौर इनके रिश्तेदार वकील के चैंबर में पहले 7 लाख दिए गए। जिसके बाद उसकी पत्नी ने कोर्ट में उनकी बेल पर अनापत्ति संबंधित शपथ पत्र दिया। इस प्रकार उनसे 33.70 लाख रुपए की वसूली की गई।

