iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
आदेश:स्टेडियम निरीक्षण पर डीसी बोले- ऑल वेदर स्वीमिंग पूल का निर्माण 28 फरवरी तक पूरा करें

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
निर्माण कार्यों का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे डीसी।

खेलो इंडिया यूथ गेम्स की मेजबानी के लिए चयनित वार हीरोज मेमोरियल स्टेडियम में निर्माण कार्य तय अवधि में पूरे हो इसको लेकर वीरवार शाम डीसी अशोक शर्मा ने एडीसी व अन्य विभागीय अधिकारियों के साथ निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान डीसी ने ऑल वेदर स्वीमिंग पूल का निर्माण कार्य आगामी 28 फरवरी तक पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए।

डीसी ने इस दौरान फुटबाल स्टेडियम जिम्नास्टिक हॉल व स्पोर्टस होस्टल का भी निरीक्षण किया। पीडब्ल्यूडी के एक्सईएन निशांत ने डीसी को बताया कि जिम्नास्टिक हॉल में निर्माण कार्यों को पूरा कर लिया गया है, लिफ्ट लगाने का काम भी जल्द पूरा होगा। डीसी ने स्पोर्टस होस्टल का निर्माण 5 नवंबर तक पूरा करने को कहा।

नारायणगढ़ बार एसो. के चुनाव में सचिव पद के लिए गौरव व नरेश में होगा मुकाबला

नारायणगढ़ बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव में सचिव पद के लिए एडवोकेट गौरव मोमिया और नरेश डडवाल के बीच सहमति नहीं बन सकी। अब 6 नवंबर को सचिव पद के लिए चुनाव होगा। 240 वकील मतदान करेंगे। बुधवार को नामांकन वापिस लेने का अंतिम दिन था। हालांकि बार के सीनियर वकीलों ने दोनों प्रत्याशियों को समझाने के प्रयास किए, लेकिन सहमति नहीं बन सकी।

हालांकि दोनों प्रत्याशी जीत का दावा कर रहे हैं, लेकिन देखना है किसके सिर पर सचिव पद का ताज सजेगा। सचिव पद का चुनाव लड़ने वाले नरेश डडवाल रामगढ़ के रहने वाले हैं। वह 2018 से 2019 तक संयुक्त सचिव हैं। गौरव मोमिया 2018 से 2019 तक बार के उप प्रधान रह चुके हैं। मोमिया नारायणगढ़ वार्ड 1 के रहने वाले वाले हैं।

