सुविधा:पीजीआई की तर्ज पर कैंट-सिटी सिविल में मरीज करा सकेंगे ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन

अम्बाला4 घंटे पहले
कैंट-सिटी सिविल अस्पताल की अपग्रेड बिल्डिंग में मरीजों को पीजीआई की तर्ज पर ऑनलाइन कई सुविधाएं मिलेगी। पीडब्ल्यूडी बीएंडआर ने दोनों ही अस्पताल में 26.16 लाख की लागत से नेटवर्किंग, इंटरनेट और इंफॉरमेशन डिस्पले सिस्टम की व्यवस्था करेगा। इसलिए विभाग ने अलग-अलग दो टेंडर जारी कर दिए हैं। पीडब्ल्यूडी की इलेक्ट्रिकल विंग के एक्सईएन राकेश नांदल ने बताया कि दोनों ही अस्पताल में सॉफ्टवेयर के जरिए मरीज अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन ऑनलाइन करा पाएंगे। स्पेशलिस्ट डाॅक्टर से शेड्यूल के मुताबिक अपॉइंटमेंट भी मिलेगी।

टोकन सिस्टम के मुताबिक अनाउंसमेंट करने की व्यवस्था अस्पताल में होगी। अभी डाॅक्टरों के अटेंडेंट को मरीजों को उसका नंबर आने पर आवाज लगानी पड़ती है और मरीज का रजिस्ट्रेशन वाला कार्ड लेकर डाॅक्टर के चैंबर के बाहर बैठना पड़ता है। एक्सईएन राकेश ने बताया कि सिविल अस्पताल सिटी की बेड की क्षमता 200 से 300 बेड और कैंट सिविल अस्पताल में बेड की क्षमता 100 की जगह 200 बेड की जा रही है।

दोनों अस्पताल में पीडब्ल्यूडी बीएंडआर की ओर से 26.16 लाख से इंफॉरमेशन डिस्पले सिस्टम लगेंगे। एजेंसी को अपना काम 60 दिन में पूरा करना होगा। बता दें कि अभी दोनों ही अस्पतालाें में मरीज को रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए लंबी-लंबी लाइनों में लगना पड़ता है। आलम यह होता है कि मरीज अस्पताल की ओपीडी शुरू होने से दो घंटे पहले पहुंच जाते हैं।

