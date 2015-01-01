पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Ambala
  • On The Orders Of The High Court, Without Passing The Map, The NP Team, Which Reached The Demolition Of The Building, Removed The Walls And Pillars

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अवैध कब्जे पर कार्रवाई:हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर बिना नक्शा पास कराए बनाई बिल्डिंग गिराने पहुंची नप टीम, दीवारें व पिलर हटाए

अम्बाला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बीसी बाजार में बिल्डिंग गिराने पहुंची टीम ने ऊपर छत का हिस्सा व पिलर तोड़े।
  • बिल्डिंग के आगे टेंट लगा मौत का शोक जता रही महिलाओं को नप टीम ने उठाया
  • हाईकोर्ट में डीसी आज पेश करेंगे बिल्डिंग गिराने की स्टेटस रिपोर्ट, मांगा जाएगा 1 सप्ताह का समय

बीसी बाजार में बिना नक्शा पास कराए बनाई गई 3 मंजिला बिल्डिंग को नगर परिषद की टीम बुधवार काे गिराने पहुंची। नप टीम ने दूसरे फ्लोर की छत पर बनाई गई दीवारों और पिलर को गिरा दिया। दोपहर तक दीवारें गिराने के बाद टीम लौट गई। नप ईओ अपूर्ण चौधरी ने बताया कि हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर नप की टीम ने दूसरे फ्लोर की छत से अतिक्रमण हटाया है। पहले और दूसरे फ्लोर का अतिक्रमण हटाने का सिलसिला जारी रहेगा।

नप टीम बुधवार करीब 11 बजे कार्रवाई करने के लिए बीसी बाजार पहुंची। बिल्डिंग के आगे एक टेंट लगा हुआ था। कुछ महिलाएं यहां बैठकर रेजिमेंट चौकी पुलिस के साथ रहने वाले कृष्ण गोपाल के बेटे विजय केसरवानी के निधन पर शोक जता रही थी। प्राॅपर्टी मालिक राकेश कुमार के परिवार ने नप अफसरों को बताया कि उनके परिवार में डेथ हुई है, इसलिए कार्रवाई को रोका जाए। नप ईओ ने परिवार को कहा कि हाईकोर्ट में जवाब दाखिल करना है, इसलिए कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

इसके बाद महिलाओं काे उठाकर ईओ बिल्डिंग ब्रांच के एमई प्रीतपाल सिंह के साथ छत पर चढ़ गए और दीवारें गिरानी शुरू कर दी। लेकिन जब और कर्मचारी ऊपर चढ़ने लगे तो महिला ने उन्हें राेक दिया। बाद में बिल्डिंग मालिक ने महिलाओं को समझाया। इसके बाद बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर, एमई और सचिव छत पर पहुंचे। बिल्डिंग मालिक ने ईओ को तर्क दिया कि नोटिस सिर्फ 50 नंबर प्राॅपर्टी मालिक को दिया गया है, बाकी प्राॅपर्टी को क्यों तोड़ा जा रहा है। बिल्डिंग इंस्पेक्टर ने स्पष्‍ट किया है कि प्रॉपर्टी के नंबर बेशक अलग-अलग हैं लेकिन पूरी बिल्डिंग नए सिरे से बनी है।

इंस्पेक्टर ने कहा कि हाईकोर्ट के सामने प्राॅपर्टी मालिकों ने इस पर एतराज नहीं किया। ईओ ने बिल्डिंग मालिक को जवाब दिया कि आपके मुताबिक प्राॅपर्टी नंबर 50 पर किए गए अतिक्रमण को हटाने की कार्रवाई कर देते हैं। मौके पर मौजूद अन्य लोगों ने बीचबचाव किया। दोपहर तक दीवारें व एक पिलर का कुछ हिस्सा तोड़ कर नप की टीम लौट गई। नप की टीम हाईकोर्ट में वीरवार काे अपनी स्टेटस रिपोर्ट दाखिल करेगी कि बिल्डिंग के आसपास तंग गलियां है और काफी बिल्डिंगें बनी हुई हैं। इससे दूसरी बिल्डिंगाें को नुकसान हो सकता है। इस संबंध में हाईकाेर्ट से एक सप्ताह का समय मांगा जाएगा। वीरवार काे डीसी काे हाईकाेर्ट में बिल्डिंग गिराने की स्टेटस रिपाेर्ट पेश करनी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें