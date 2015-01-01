पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अम्बाला:846 में से 420 आपत्तियां वार्ड-18 की लोगों ने वार्ड-13 में शिफ्ट कराई वोट

अम्बाला3 घंटे पहले
सिटी नगर निगम की वोटर लिस्ट में सबसे ज्यादा आपत्तियां वार्ड-18 की हैं। 20 वार्ड से कुल 846 आपत्तियां आई हैं। इनमें से 420 आपत्तियां तो इसी वार्ड की हैं। पहले दिन सोमवार को इन आपत्तियों का निवारण अधिकारियों ने किया। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं डीसी अशोक कुमार शर्मा ने सात सदस्यीय कमेटी का गठन किया हुआ है।

डीसी ने कमेटी में एसडीएम, जिला परिषद के सीईओ, रोडवेज जीएम, हुडा ईओ, तहसीलदार, डीआरओ, बीडीपीओ को शामिल किया गया था। कमेटी ने पहले दिन 1 से 11 वार्ड तक की 145 आपत्तियों को सुना गया। इनमें से अधिकांश वार्ड बदलने की थी, जिन्हें दूर कर दिया गया।

कुछ लोगों ने अपनी आपत्तियां दर्ज कराई थी, लेकिन उन्होंने अपना वोटर नंबर नहीं दिया था, जिस कारण उनकी आपत्तियों को रद्द कर दिया गया है। वार्ड-18 के लोगों की जो आपत्तियां आई उनमें से अधिकांश आपत्तियां गलत वार्ड में वोट बनाने की आई। इस वार्ड की वार्डबंदी में सिंघावाला को वार्ड की लिमिट बनाया गया है, लेकिन सिंघावाला के साथ लगती सोनिया काॅलोनी व अन्य लोगों की वोट वार्ड-13 में ही पड़ती है।

6 वार्डों में 1 भी आपत्ति नहीं
वोटर लिस्ट में अपनी वोट को लेकर 6 वार्डों में से किसी ने भी अपनी आपत्ति दर्ज नहीं कराई। ये वार्ड 4, 6, 9, 11, 13 और 14 हैं। कमेटी ने वार्ड वार्ड-2 की 52, वार्ड-3 की 54, वार्ड-5 की 21, वार्ड-7 की 11, वार्ड-8 की 4, वार्ड-10 की 1 आपत्ति को सुनकर उनका निपटारा किया।

