सिसिल काॅन्वेंट स्कूल के खिलाफ बीईओ काे ज्ञापन:पेरेंट्स का आरोप- स्कूल मांग रहा एनुअल और बिल्डिंग चार्ज, स्कूल प्रबंधन बाेला- सिर्फ ट्यूशन फीस मांगी

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
शुक्रवार काे सिसिल काॅन्वेंट स्कूल में पढ़ रहे बच्चाें के कई अभिभावक स्कूल में पहुंचे। उनका कहना था कि काेराेनाकाल के बच्चाें की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई चल रही है, जबकि स्कूल द्वारा वार्षिक और बिल्डिंग चार्ज मांगे जा रहे हैं जाेकि बिल्कुल गलत है। स्कूल से काेई संताेषजनक जबाव नहीं मिलने पर अभिभावक बीईओ कार्यालय में पहुंचे। जहां उन्हाेंने बीईओ रेनु अग्रवाल काे ज्ञापन साैंपा।

इस दाैरान पवन, साक्षी, मीनाक्षी, पंकज, गीतू, प्रीति, मीनाक्षी, परमजीत, नीरू, पूजा, एकता, तृप्ता, ललिता, पूजा, नीलुफर ने बताया कि वह ट्यूशन फीस जमा करवा रहे हैं। मार्च 2020 से स्कूल अब तक बंद पड़े हुए है ताे वह वार्षिक चार्ज क्याें दें। इसके लिए स्कूल काे सहयाेग देना चाहिए।

इसीलिए सभी अभिभावक स्कूल प्रशासन से मिलने पहुंचे थे, लेकिन वहां अभिभावकाें काे संताेषजनक जवाब नहीं मिला। बीईओ रेनू अग्रवाल ने अभिभावकाें काे बताया कि जब तक काेर्ट का नाेटिस नहीं आ जाता, तब तक अभिभावकाें से किसी भी तरह का एनुअल चार्ज नहीं लिया जा सकता। इसके लिए स्कूलाें काे निर्देश दिए हुए है।

वहीं, स्कूल चेयरमैन सुधीर विंदलस का कहना था कि अभिभावक प्रिंसिपल से मिलने आए थे। अभिभावकाें से किसी भी तरह के वार्षिक चार्ज नहीं मांगे गए हैं। 2019-2020 के सत्र के हिसाब से ही फीस ली जा रही है। इसके अलावा काेई चार्ज नहीं मांगा गया है।

