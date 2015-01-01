पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Police Cut Invoices Of People Wearing Masks, Someone Said I Am Sarpanch, Someone Told Himself The Judge's Reader

चालान नहीं कोरोना से डरें:पुलिस ने बिना मास्क पहने लोगों के चालान काटे, कोई बोला- मैं सरपंच तो किसी ने खुद काे बताया जज का रीडर

अम्बाला39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कपड़ा मार्केट में बिना मास्क वाले लाेगाें काे राेकती महिला।
  • पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी कर 169 लोगों पर लगाया 500-500 रुपए जुर्माना

काेराेना की रफ्तार दाेबारा तेज हाेनी शुरू हाे गई है। पुलिस ने बाजाराें में नाकाबंदी कर सुरक्षा बढ़ाने के साथ-साथ मास्क न पहनने वाले लाेगाें के भी चालान किए। जैसे ही महिला थाना पुलिस की टीम सिटी कपड़ा मार्केट में सब इंस्पेक्टर जसविंद्र काैर के नेतृत्व में चालान काटने लगी ताे लाेगाें ने बहाने गिनाने शुरू कर दिए। कई ने ताे अपने-अपने पद के बारे में भी पुलिस काे बताया। एक व्यक्ति ने मास्क नहीं पहना था।

जब पुलिस ने राेककर उसका चालान किया ताे वह खुद काे सरपंच बताने लगा, लेकिन पुलिस ने 500 का चालान कर ही जाने दिया। यही नाके पर ही दूसरा व्यक्ति बिना मास्क मिला। पुलिस ने चालान करना शुरू किया ताे वह खुद काे राजपुरा में सीजेएम (मुख्य न्यायिक दंडाधिकारी) का रीडर बताने लगा। इसी तरह पुलिस ने कई महिलाओं और युवाओं काे भी बिना मास्क के राेका। दाे युवकाें ने अपनी गलती मानी और उन युवाओं ने पुलिस के सामने उठक-बैठक कर माफी मांगी। पुलिस ने तब उन्हें जाने दिया।

महिला थाना से सब इंस्पेक्टर जसविंद्र काैर ने बताया कि पुलिस ने दुकानदाराें काे भी निर्देश दिए हैं कि वह अपने कर्मचारियाें और ग्राहकाें काे भी मास्क पहनने, साेशल डिस्टेसिंग अपनाने के लिए कहे। पुलिस नियम ताेड़ने वालाें के चालान करेगी। उनके साथ टीम में हेड कांस्टेबल नवदीप, एलसीटी वर्षा, महिला कांस्टेबल परमजीत माैजूद रहे।

शहर में कई जगह पुलिस तैनात

पुलिस ने मानव चाैक, अग्रसेन चाैक, इंकाे चाैक, जंडली पुल के नीचे नाका लगाया। कई जगहाें पर मास्क न पहनने वालाें के चालान किए गए। सिटी कपड़ा मार्केट में भारी वाहन भी मार्केट के अंदर जा रहे थे। इसे रोकने के लिए भी पुलिस तैनात की।

सभी सेंटर पर बिजली कर्मियों की ड्यूटी लगाई

दिवाली में बिजली सुचारू रूप से चलती रहे इसके लिए निगम ने सभी सेंटर पर कर्मचारियाें की ड्यूटी लगाई है। निगम एसई आरके खन्ना ने बताया कि निगम ने बिजली सुचारू रूप से चलाने के लिए पूरे इंतजाम कर लिए हैं। कर्मचारियाें की सभी सेंटर पर ड्यूटी लगाई गई है।

