पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापता फल व्यापारी:पुलिस को सहारनपुर में पतंजलि स्टोर के पास फुटेज मिली

अम्बाला15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लाभ सिंह। (फाइल फोटो)

8 दिन से लापता कैंट के पक्की सराय निवासी एवं फल व्यापारी लाभ सिंह की सहारनपुर पुलिस को एक नई सीसीटीवी वीडियो फुटेज मिली है। यह फुटेज सहारनपुर की एक धर्मशाला के पास पतंजलि स्टोर की है, जिसमें लाभ सिंह पैदल ही सड़क से जाते नजर आ रहे हैं। सहारनपुर पुलिस इसी तरह अलग-अलग एरिया के सीसीटीवी खंगाल रही है।

हालांकि, लाभ सिंह के बेटे की शिकायत पर सहारनपुर पुलिस ने अभी तक केस दर्ज नहीं किया है। क्याेंकि वह इस मामले काे अपने एरिया का नहीं मान रही है। हालांकि सहारनपुर पुलिस पड़ाव थाना पुलिस का जांच में सहयोग जरूर कर रही है।

कैंट की पड़ाव थाना पुलिस लाभ सिंह की पत्नी राज रानी की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर चुकी है। थाना प्रभारी देवेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि सोमवार को पुलिस सहारनपुर में गई थी। एक स्टोर के पास की वीडियो मिली है, जिसमें कारोबारी ठीक से जाता नजर आ रहा है। अभी ओर भी सीसीटीवी खंगाले जा रहे हैं, ताकि कोई सुराग हाथ लग सके।

फूड सेफ्टी टीम ने दुकानों से लिए मिठाई व घी के सैंपल

मोबाइल लेबोरेट्री वैन से मंगलवार को 6 दुकानदारों ने अपनी मिठाइयां चेक कराई। डेजिगनेटिड ऑफिसर सुभाष के मुताबिक जो 6 सैंपल लिए गए हैं उनमें से 5 सही मिले हैं। एक सैंपल में खोया में स्टार्च मिला। वहीं, फूड एंड ड्रग एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन (एफडीए) डिपार्टमेंट के फूड सेफ्टी ऑफिसर गौरव शर्मा ने भी अपनी टीम के साथ 6 दुकानों से 8 सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए करनाल लैब में भेजे। सन्नी स्वीट्स मोहड़ा से बेसन लड्‌डू, सैनी स्वीट्स मोहड़ा से बर्फी, हरियाणा डेयरी दुराना से देसी घी, आहूजा जनरल स्टोर से वनस्पति व काला चना, जय मां स्वीट्स साहा से कलाकंद बर्फी व बेसन लड्‌डू, महालक्ष्मी स्वीट्स साहा से गुलाब जामुन का सैंपल लिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें