पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निगम चुनाव:सेक्टरों से 2016 से पहले का प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स मांगना बन रहा मुद्द

अम्बाला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शैलजा सचदेवा
  • भाजपा नेत्री शैलजा ने सीएम व स्थानीय निकाय मंत्री को चिट्ठी लिखकर इस टैक्स को अव्यवहारिक बताया

भाजपा से जुड़ीं शैलजा सचदेवा ने मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर और स्थानीय निकाय मंत्री अनिल विज को चिट्ठी लिखकर हुडा सेक्टर वासियों से 2010 से 2016 तक का प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स मांगने को अव्यवहारिक बताया है। वर्ष 2016 से पहले सेक्टर 1,7,8,9 व 19 हुडा के अधीन थे। 2016 में ये नगर निगम को स्थानांतरित हुए।

शैलजा ने कहा कि 2016 से पहले तक सेक्टरों का विकास 2016 हुडा ही करता आया है। 2016 में सरकार ने शहर के सभी सेक्टरों को हुडा के अधिकार क्षेत्र से मुक्त करते हुए नगर निगम अम्बाला में शामिल कर दिया। ऐसे में नगर निगम की ओर से सेक्टर वासियों से 2016 से पहले का प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स मांगना कानूनी व व्यवहारिक रूप से उचित नहीं है।

सरकार को इस भ्रम की स्थिति को समाप्त करना चाहिए। उल्लेखनीय है कि अगले एक-दो महीने में अम्बाला सिटी नगर निगम के चुनाव प्रस्तावित हैं। इन चुनावों में 2016 से पहले का प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स सेक्टरों में बड़ा मुद्दा बन सकता है। इसलिए अब भाजपाई ही इसमें राहत की मांग करने लगे हैं। अम्बाला में पहली बार मेयर का चुनाव प्रत्यक्ष होना है और यह पद महिला के लिए आरक्षित है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें