पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Ambala
  • Public Responsibility Will Save The Park Of Civil Hospital, People Along With Staff Will Also Be Able To Adopt Gardens

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अस्पताल प्रशासन का अनूठा प्रयास:पब्लिक रिस्पांसिबिलिटी से संवरेगा सिविल अस्पताल का पार्क, स्टाफ के साथ लोग भी ले सकेंगे बगीचों की जगह गोद

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिटी के सिविल अस्पताल में तैयार किया जा रहा पार्क।
  • पार्क को संवारने के लिए लोगों को गार्डनिंग के लिए छोटे-छोटे बगीचे दिए जाएंग

सिटी सिविल अस्पताल के पार्क को अस्पताल प्रशासन अब पब्लिक रिस्पांसिबिलिटी (जन भागीदारी) से संवारेगा। अस्पताल के स्टाफ व इच्छुक लोगों को पार्क में छोटे-छोटे बगीचे दिए जाएंगे जिसमें वे लोग फूलों व पार्क की सुंदरता बढ़ाने वाले अन्य पौधे लगा पाएंगे। जो लोग गार्डनिंग का शौक रखते हैं और घरों में जगह नहीं है, ऐसे लोग यहां अपना चाव पूरा कर सकते हैं।

अस्पताल के पार्क को संवारने में यह सहयोग उनके दिल को तसल्ली भी देगा। इसके लिए सामाजिक संस्थाएं व ऐसे लोग भी आगे आ सकते हैं जो बर्थ-डे, शादी की सालगिरह व अन्य पलों को यादगार बनाना चाहते हैं। इन क्वारियों को संवारने वालों की नेम प्लेट भी लगाई जाएगी।

सिविल अस्पताल के मेडिकल सुपरिंटेंडेंट डॉ. पवनीश ने बताया कि पार्क में मिट्‌टी डलवाई जाएगी। 10 गुना 15 फीट या इससे कुछ ज्यादा बड़ी छोटी-छोटी क्यारियां और बगीचे बनाए जाएंगे। ये बगीचे अस्पताल स्टाफ के उन उन कर्मियों को दिए जाएंगे जो गार्डनिंग व पर्यावरण के संरक्षण को लेकर उत्साहित हैं। इसी प्रकार इच्छुक सामाजिक संस्थाएं व अन्य जागरूक नागरिकों को यहां पार्क को संवारने का मौका मिलेगा। जो यहां आकर सुंदर पौधे दे सकते हैं और खुद उनके संरक्षण का जिम्मा भी उठा सकते हैं। हालाकि, इनकी देखरेख अस्पताल के माली ही करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें