पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यात्रियों से वसूला जा रहा ज्यादा किराया:पंजाब की प्राइवेट बस बिना राेड टैक्स चुकाए दिल्ली गई, कैंट स्टैंड पर चेकिंग में आरटीए ने ठाेका 75 हजार जुर्माना

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैंट बस स्टैंड के अंदर खड़ी प्राइवेट बस और सवारियों से बात करते आरटीए और रोडवेज के अधिकारी।

पंजाब की रसूखदार प्राइवेट बस ऑपरेटर ने अम्बाला ही नहीं, बल्कि दिल्ली नेशनल हाईवे पर हरियाणा रोडवेज के सभी मुख्य बस स्टैंड के आसपास न सिर्फ बुकिंग के लिए प्राइवेट दफ्तर खोल लिए हैं, बल्कि थ्री एक्सल डबल डैकर करीब 80 सीटर वातानुकूलित बसें तक चला दी हैं। इन बसों में वीरवार को किराये को लेकर यात्रियों से लूटपाट हुई। बस में करीब 100 यात्री सवार थे और रोड टैक्स चुकाए बिना बेरोकटोक यह बस सुबह पंजाब से दिल्ली गई और दोपहर को दिल्ली से चलकर अम्बाला कैंट पहुंची।

अम्बाला, कुरुक्षेत्र, करनाल, पानीपत, सोनीपत समेत अन्य आरटीओ ने इन बसों की चेकिंग तो दूर रोड टैक्स तक की जांच नहीं की। शाम को लौटते वक्त अम्बाला पहुंचने से पहले बस में जब यात्रियों ने तय किराये से अधिक मांगने और जेब से जबरदस्ती निकालकर वसूली करने को लेकर हंगामा किया तो मामला रोडवेज इंस्पेक्टरों के साथ-साथ आरटीए अम्बाला तक पहुंचा।

बस को पुलिस की मदद से अम्बाला कैंट के अंतर राज्यीय बस स्टैंड में लाया गया, जहां यात्रियाें ने हंगामा किया। यात्रियों की शिकायत पुलिस और आरटीए इंस्पेक्टरों ने बस के अंदर ही सुनी, जिसके बाद बस पर करीब 75 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना रोड टैक्स न पाए जाने का किया गया। यात्रियों ने बताया कि दिल्ली में डबल डैकर बसों के दलालों के चंगुल में फंसे थे जिन्होंने लुधियाना तक ले जाने के लिए प्रति सवारी 400 रुपए किराया मांगा था।

उन्होंने 500-500 रुपए भी दे दिए। बकाया नहीं लौटाया गया और अम्बाला पहुंचने लगे तो लुधियाना ले जाने के नाम पर 850 रुपए मांगे गए। जब पैसे नहीं दिए तो बस में उनकी जेब से जबरदस्ती निकाल लिए गए। यात्रियों ने कहा कि दलाल से यदि कोई अमृतसर जाने की बात कहता है तो उसे भी बस में बैठा लिया जाता है। आलम यह है कि रोडवेज के बस स्टैंड की ज्यादा भीड़ प्राइवेट बुकिंग केंद्रों पर हो रही है। इससे रोडवेज का नुकसान हो रहा है।

टिकट की जगह दिया जाता है टूर कूपन

यात्रियों ने बताया कि टिकट की जगह उन्हें टूर कूपन दिया जाता है। टूर कूपन पर सिर्फ एक का नाम होता है बाकी उनके मेंबर या साथियों की संख्या होती है। पैसे का कोई जिक्र नहीं होता। पैसे की जानकारी बस का परिचालक अपने पास रखता है। यात्रियों ने बताया कि पंजाब में अन्य बसों में बदला-बदली का खेल चलता है। इससे यात्रियों का आर्थिक शोषण हो रहा है।

यह एक रैकेट है जिसको पकड़ने के लिए पूर्व में प्रयास बहुत कम हुए हैं। हम इस रैकेट को जड़ से पकड़ने की कोशिश में जुटे हैं, इसलिए बसों के चालान भी किए जा रहे हैं। जल्द ही इस पर ठोस कार्रवाई भी होगी। गौरी मिड्ढा, सचिव, आरटीए, अम्बाला।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें