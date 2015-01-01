पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दिवाली सेलिब्रेशन कार्यक्रम:कपल गेम के राहुल व निधि त्रेहन रहे विजेता

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डांस करतीं महिला सदस्य।

जेसीआई अम्बाला की तरफ से राेशनी थीम पर दिवाली सेलिब्रेशन कार्यक्रम का आयाेजन किया गया। यूएसए गार्डन में हुए इस कार्यक्रम में सभी जेसी सदस्याें ने गेट पर दीये जलाए। काेविड- 19 के कारण लंबे समय बाद हुए इस कार्यक्रम में सभी सदस्या एक दूसरे काे मिलकर बेहद खुश नजर आए। अन्नया गर्ग ने बेटियाें के साथ वेलकम डांस किया।

अग्रवाल ने मेजबानी की। सदस्याें के लिए खास लक्की, सिल्वर डीप, तम्बोला व फन गेम्स कराई गईं। 5 सिल्वर डीप निकाली गई जिसमें अंकुर पुरी व साेनी पुरी, शिवानी व सुमित, चारू और प्रदीप की जाेड़ी विनर रहीं। खास दिवाली के लिए बाॅम्बास्टिक तम्बोला खिलाई गई। उसके बाद जेंट्स काे धमाकेदार म्यूजिकल चेयर गेम खिलाई गई जिसमें सभी ने खूब मजा किया।

इस गेम के विजेता मुकुल गुप्ता रहे। वहीं, कपल गेम के विजेता राहुल और निधि त्रेहन रहे। गेम्स के बाद सभी ने डांस फ्लाेर पर बाॅलीवुड व पंजाबी गानाें पर खूब डांस किया। कार्यक्रम में जाेन प्रेसिडेंट गुरकृपाल स्पेशल इनवाइटी रहे। इसके साथ ही अनुभव गाेयल, अंकुश गुप्ता, प्रधान अंशुम जिंदल, सचिव बृहद मित्तल के साथ टीम 2020 के सदस्य व जनरल सदस्य उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें