  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Ambala
  • Railway Personnel Will Now Test On Computer, Northern Railway's First Computer Test Center Made In Ambala Division Office

सुविधा:रेलकर्मी अब कंप्यूटर पर देंगे परीक्षा, अम्बाला मंडल कार्यालय में बना नाॅर्दर्न रेलवे का पहला कंप्यूटर टेस्ट सेंटर

अम्बाला4 घंटे पहले
नाॅर्दर्न रेलवे के पहले कंप्यूटर बेस्ड टेस्ट सेंटर को अम्बाला रेल मंडल कार्यालय में स्थापित किया गया है। रेलवे कर्मी अब उत्तर पुस्तिका पर घंटों लिखने के बजाए कंप्यूटर पर ऑनलाइन प्रमोशन व अन्य टेस्ट दे सकेंगे। वीरवार को रेलवे सतर्कता आयुक्त संजय कौठारी, रेलवे अध्यक्ष व सीईओ विनोद कुमार व नाॅर्दर्न रेलवे के जीएम आशुतोष गंगल ने ऑनलाइन उद्घाटन किया।

रेल मंडल के कार्मिक विभाग में यह कंप्यूटर बेस्ट टेस्ट सेंटर स्थापित किया गया है। सेंटर में एक दर्जन से ज्यादा कंप्यूटर लगाए गए हैं। अब तक रेलवे द्वारा जो परीक्षा आयोजित की जाती थी उसमें प्रश्न पत्रों को तैयार करना पड़ता था, फिर उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं को चेक करने के लिए अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भेजा जाता था, फिर इनके चेक कर परिणाम तैयार होता था। इस प्रक्रिया में 4-5 दिन लगते थे। मगर अब कंप्यूटर पर परीक्षा होने से कागज की बचत होगी और परिणाम भी साथ ही घोषित किए जा सकेंगे। डीआरएम जीएम सिंह ने कहा कि मंडल में पहला टेस्ट सेंटर स्थापित किया गया है और इससे परीक्षाओं में निष्पक्षता पहले से ज्यादा होगी।

राष्ट्र की एकता बनाए रखने के लिए शपथ ली
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल के एक भारत अखंड भारत और सुरक्षित भारत के आदर्शों को मंडल के सभी कर्मचारियों के मध्य प्रबल करने के लिए शपथ का आयोजन किया गया। डीआरएम जीएम सिंह ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस के अवसर पर मंडल कार्यालय सहित सभी रेलवे स्टेशनों और डिपो स्टेशनों पर कर्मचारियों द्वारा शपथ ली गई।

