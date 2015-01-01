पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Ambala
  • Roadways Buses Are Not Running On The Rural Routes, People Are Facing Problems In The City During The Festive Season

परिवहन:ग्रामीण रूटों पर नहीं चल रही राेडवेज बसें, त्याेहारी सीजन में लोगों काे शहर आने में हाे रही दिक्कत

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • अधिकारी बाेले- विभाग लाेगाें की मांग के अनुसार रूट खाेल रहा है
  • 20 रूट अब तक बंद, विभाग ने कहा- कई रूट डिमांड के अनुसार खाेले, जल्द और खाेले जाएंगे

मार्च में लाॅकडाउन लगने के बाद राेडवेज विभाग ने बस सेवा बंद कर दी थी, लेकिन अनलाॅक में बस सेवा शुरू हाेने के बाद भी अभी तक कई रूट एेसे हैं, जहां सरकारी बसें नहीं चल रही। इन रूट पर यात्रियाें काे बसें न आने से परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है। त्याेहारी सीजन में लाेग प्राइवेट वाहन कर गांव से शहर तक पहुंच रहे हैं। प्राइवेट वाहन चालक मनमाने दाम वसूलते हैं। हालांकि विभागीय अधिकारियाें का कहना है कि विभाग वर्कआउट कर और लाेगाें की डिमांड के अनुसार रूट खाेल रहा है।

राेडवेज जीएम मनीष सहगल ने बताया कि काेराेना महामारी के कारण सभी रूट बंद हाे गए थे। अब इन ग्रामीण रूटाें काे दाेबारा डिमांड के अनुसार खाेला जा रहा है। विभाग भी रूट खाेलने काे लेकर वर्कआउट कर रहा है। कई ऐसे रूट थे, जहां सवारियां कम थी। ऐसे रूट काे अटैच कर दिया गया था। लाेग भी रूट खाेलने काे लेकर मिलने आते हैं। अब रूट काे खाेला जा रहा है।

इन रूट पर बस नहीं चलने से यात्री हाे रहे परेशान

  • कम्बासी से अम्बाला
  • सुभरी से चंड़ीगढ़
  • बराड़ा से चंडीगढ़
  • अकालगढ़ से चंड़ीगढ़
  • अलीपुर से अम्बाला
  • बिंजलपुर से अम्बाला
  • सारण से अम्बाला
  • लाहा से अम्बाला
  • मुलाना से अम्बाला
  • कसेरला से अम्बाला
  • पिलखनी से अम्बाला
  • टोबा से अम्बाला
  • केसरी से अम्बाला
  • नन्याैला, निहारसी
  • अलावलपुर, ठरवा
  • कोड़वा से अम्बाला
  • बाबैन से अम्बाला
  • बेरथली से अम्बाला
