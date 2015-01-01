पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मासक्षमण तप:30 दिन से उबला पानी पीकर व्रत रख रहीं थी साध्वी प्रीतियशा, पारणा महाेत्सव पर खाेला

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
साध्वी प्रीतिशया के चल रहे मासश्रमण का पारणा महाेत्सव के दाैरान पालकी में ले जाते हुए जैन समाज के लोग।

श्री जैन श्वेतांबर मूर्तिपूजक संघ अम्बाला शहर के हलवाई बाजार में स्थित लगभग 125 साल पुराने श्री सुपार्श्वनाथ भगवान के जैन मंदिर के उपाश्रय में साध्वी प्रीतियशा मास क्षमण (30 दिन के व्रत) पर थीं। मंगलवार काे व्रत के समापन पर पारणा महाेत्सव का आयाेजन किया गया। सुबह साध्वी सजी हुई पालकी में बैठकर भगवंत सकल श्री संघ के साथ उपाश्रय से पटेल राेड पर स्थित शशि जैन पत्नी स्व. शांति कुमार जैन, योगेश जैन-बबीता जैन, धर्णेंद्र जैन-यशिता जैन के निवास पर पगलिया (चरण) डालने के लिए बैंड बाजे व बड़े सम्मान के साथ गईं।

उसके बाद श्री आत्मवल्लभ जैन उपाश्रय में आकर साध्वी का पारणा (व्रत का समापन) हुआ। श्री संघ की नवकारसी (समाज के लाेगाें का भाेज) श्री वल्लभ निकेतन में हुई। पारणे एवं नवकारसी का लाभ भी इसी परिवार ने लिया था। श्री संघ के प्रधान राजेंद्र जैन और मंत्री राजीव जैन ने बताया कि अम्बाला का परम सौभाग्य रहा कि परम तपस्विनी साध्वी प्रीतियशा आत्म कल्याण, समाज कल्याण एवं वर्तमान में चल रही।

कोरोना महामारी के नियंत्रण में आने की प्रार्थना के लिए रखे मासक्षमण तप की आराधना कर रही थीं। इस तप के दाैरान साध्वी पिछले एक मास से केवल उबला हुआ पानी पीकर और वो भी सूर्यास्त से पहले ही आहार रूप में ग्रहण करते हुए तप कर रहीं थी।

15 साल से तपस्या करने की इच्छा काे पूरा किया
लगभग 42 वर्षीय साध्वी प्रीतियशा लुधियाना की निवासी हैं। 15 साल पहले अम्बाला में ही दीक्षा ग्रहण की। इस साल चातुर्मास के लिए जुलाई में यहां उपाश्रय में आईं थी। उन्हाेंने 15 साल के साध्वी जीवन में पहली बार मासश्रमण (तप करने की इच्छा) काे पूरा किया। उनकी इच्छा यहां अम्बाला की धरती पर पूरी हुई। पारणा महाेत्सव (व्रत के समापन) के दाैरान उन्हाेंने औषधियुक्त जल ग्रहण किया। 30 नवंबर काे साध्वी यहां से विहार करेंगी।

