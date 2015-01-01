पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:कैंट में कब्रिस्तान की चारदीवारी, पानी निकासी व अन्य मुद्दों पर एसडीएम ने ली अधिकारियों की बैठक

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अधिकारियों की बैठक लेते एसडीएम सचिन गुप्ता।

गांधी ग्राउंड के सामने कब्रिस्तान की चारदिवारी, पानी निकासी व सफाई व्यवस्था के संबंध में सिटी एसडीएम सचिन गुप्ता ने मंगलवार अपने कार्यालय में अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। अधिकारियों से चर्चा करते हुए उन्हें संयुक्त रूप से जगह का निरीक्षण करते हुए वहां की वास्तविक रिपोर्ट व एस्टीमेट बनाने के निर्देश दिए। एसडीएम सचिन गुप्ता ने बताया कि इस विषय को लेकर गृहमंत्री अनिल विज के समक्ष मामला आया था।

तथा उच्च अधिकारियों द्वारा भी इस मामले में वास्तविक रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है। एसडीएम ने नगर परिषद के ईओ विनोद नेहरा को इस विषय से जुड़े सफाई व्यवस्था का एस्टीमेट तैयार करने व पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारियों को पानी निकासी के साथ-साथ जरूरी मरम्मत का एस्टीमेट तैयार करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस विषय को लेकर 27 नवम्बर को समीक्षा बैठक आयोजित करके जानकारी हासिल की जाएगी। बैठक में ईओ विनोद नेहरा, पीडब्ल्यूडी के एसडीओ रितेश गोयल के साथ-साथ अन्य विभागों के अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

