रोचक किस्सा:रूठे पार्षदों को मनाने के लिए कई तिकड़म लड़ाई, तब जाकर खारिज हुआ था अविश्वास प्रस्ताव : गुड्डू

अम्बाला
राजेंद्र गुड्डू।
  • 2000 में टिकट मांगा तो अपनी पार्टी के ही लोगों ने कहा था- सीट नहीं निकाल पाएगा
  • सुषमा स्वराज ने फोन कर टिकट दिलवाया और सबसे ज्यादा वोटों से जीतकर चेयरमैन बना

मैं 2000 में अम्बाला सिटी नगर परिषद का चेयरमैन बना। इसके बाद पार्षदों को मनाने के लिए सबसे ज्यादा तिकड़म लगानी पड़ी। जो ज्यादा बोलता था उसे मनाने के लिए सबसे ज्यादा जोर लगाना पड़ता था। फिर भी मेरे खिलाफ 2001 में अविश्वास प्रस्ताव आया। मैंने ज्यादातर पार्षदों को मनाने में लग गया और काफी प्रयासों के बाद सफलता मिले और अविश्वास प्रस्ताव खारिज हो गया। फिर पार्षदों के साथ माहौल ऐसा हो गया, जैसे पारिवारिक रिश्ता हो।

चेयरमैन की कुर्सी बचाने के लिए बहुत कुछ करना पड़ता है। उनकी कपड़ा मार्केट में गारमेंट शॉप थी। जब चेयरमैन बना तो उसके कुछ महीने बाद ही कुछ जान-पहचान वाले दुकान पर आ जाते और दुकान से कपड़ा लेकर चले जाते थे। इन कपड़ों का बिल अपनी जेब से भरना पड़ता था, क्योंकि दुकान का हिसाब किताब तो बराबर रखना पड़ता है। 1987 में जब पहली बार पार्षद बना तो उस जीत का अंतर सिर्फ 214 था, लेकिन जीत हर बार बढ़ती गई। 2000 में मेरी 1250 वोटों से हुई थी।

1987 में चुनाव में पैसा ज्यादा खर्च नहीं होता था। उस समय चुनाव में सिर्फ 50 हजार रुपए लगे थे, लेकिन आज के वक्त का चुनाव काफी महंगा हो गया है। अब पहले जैसा चुनाव प्रचार भी नहीं रहा। पहले डोर-टू-डोर वोट मांगने के लिए 65-70 लोग जाते थे। अब सिर्फ 10-15 लोग ही वोट मांगने घर घर जाते हैं। चेयरमैन बनने के बाद पहली बार पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने नगर परिषद को 5 करोड़ की ग्रांट भेजी थी, जिससे विकास कार्य कराए गए थे। हर वार्ड में काम कराए गए। चाहे वह विपक्ष का पार्षद हो।

उस समय लोगों की सबसे ज्यादा मांग नालियों व सड़क बनवाने की होती थी। सांसद कटारिया जब भी ग्रांट का पैसा भेजते थे, सभी पार्षदों को बांट दिया जाता था। वही अपने वार्ड में काम कराते थे। इसलिए कोई भी पार्षद अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के बाद मेरे खिलाफ नहीं चला। 2000 में जब मैंने पार्टी से टिकट मांगी तो मुझे कहा गया कि सीट नहीं निकाल पाएगा। सीट भाजपा हार जाएगी। सुषमा स्वराज ने फोन कर मुझे टिकट दिलाया था। यह चुनाव मैं सबसे ज्यादा वोटों से जीता था।

