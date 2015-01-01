पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

66 साल बाद मिलेगा मालिकाना हक:राय मार्केट के दुकानदारों ने की गृह मंत्री से मुलाकात, विज बोले यूएलबी से एक-दो दिन में जारी होगा लेटर

  • 54 दुकानदार ऐसे जिन्होंने 17 साल पहले 6 हजार रुपए प्रति वर्ग गज कलेक्टर रेट के हिसाब से जमा कराई थी राशि
  • 56 दुकानदार ऐसे जिन्होंने राशि जमा नहीं कराई थी, अब उन्हें वर्तमान 38,500 कलेक्टर रेट के हिसाब से करानी होगी रजिस्ट्री

66 वर्ष पुरानी राय मार्केट के 110 दुकानदारों को अब दुकानों का मालिकाना हक मिल सकेगा। दुकानदारों ने मंगलवार गृह एवं शहरी स्थानीय निकाय मंत्री अनिल विज से उनके आवास पर मुलाकात की जहां मंत्री विज ने उन्हें दुकानों का मालिकाना हक देने की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि एक-दो दिनों में इस संबंध में मुख्यालय से पत्र भी जारी हो जाएगा।

110 में से 54 दुकानदार ऐसे हैं, जिन्होंने रजिस्ट्री कराने के लिए वर्ष 2003 में 6 हजार रुपए प्रति गत के हिसाब से आवेदन किए थे। 56 दुकानदार ऐसे हैं, जिन्हें वर्तमान में 38,500 रुपए प्रति गज कलेक्टर के हिसाब से दुकानों का रजिस्ट्री करानी होगी। दुकानदारों को दुकानों के पीछे नाली तक कब्जा करने में भी नगर परिषद द्वारा छूट प्रदान की जाएगी और जितनी जमीन वह दुकान में मिलाएंगे उसके हिसाब से रजिस्ट्री होगी। दुकानदारों पर आर्थिक बोझ न पड़े इसलिए उन्हें 6 माह तक किस्त में पैसे देने की छूट दी गई है।

भविष्य में दुकानों के पीछे नाली को बंद कर दुकानों के आगे पूरी मार्केट में स्ट्रॉम वाटर ड्रेनेज पाइप डाले जाएंगे। राय मार्केट में कुल 236 किराए की दुकानें थी और इन दुकानदारों को वर्ष 2003 में दुकानों का मालिकाना हक देने की घोषणा की गई थी। 126 दुकानदारों ने तब कलेक्टर रेट के हिसाब से दुकानों की रजिस्ट्री अपने नाम करवा ली थी। राय मार्केट बाजार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष हरप्रीत सिंह बब्बर, पूर्व अध्यक्ष हरीश कपूर, शिवी सैनी, देवेंद्र सिंह कोहली, नवनीत सिंह ने कहा कि वर्षों पुरानी उनकी मांग पूरी हो सकेगी।

नगर परिषद रिकार्ड में राय मार्केट में एक दुकान 140 वर्ग फुट की है जोकि करीब 15.55 गज बनती है। राय मार्केट में इस समय कलेक्टर रेट 38,500 रुपए है। यदि 15.55 गज की दुकान की रजिस्ट्री दुकान मालिक को अपने नाम करानी है तो उसे इसके लिए 5.98 लाख रुपए रजिस्ट्री पर खर्च करने होंगे। यदि दुकानदार पीछे नाली तक अपनी दुकान बढ़ाना चाहते हैं तो प्रति गज के हिसाब से उन्हें और राशि अदा करनी होगी। दुकानों की रजिस्ट्री से पहले नप टीम इनकी पैमाइश भी करेगी।

54 दुकानदारों की कम दर पर रजिस्ट्री, मगर देना होगा ब्याज

राय मार्केट में 54 दुकानदार ऐसे हैं जिन्होंने 2003 में 6 हजार रुपए कलेक्टर रेट के हिसाब से रजिस्ट्री कराने के लिए आवेदन किए थे, मगर रजिस्ट्री नहीं हो सकी थी। तब नगर परिषद ने दुकानों के पिछली तरफ कब्जा पाया था। दुकानदारों को कब्जा हटाने को कहा गया था जिसके बाद ही रजिस्ट्री होनी थी, मगर कब्जे नहीं हटाए गए जिस वजह से दुकानदारों को मालिकाना हक नहीं मिल रहा था। अब इन दुकानों के कब्जे ही नियमित होंगे। 6 हजार कलेक्टर रेट के साथ इतने साल का ब्याज जोड़ा जाएगा।

राय मार्केट में दोनों तरफ अंडरग्राउंड होंगे ड्रेनेज पाइप

दुकानों के पिछली तरफ पानी निकासी की नाली को बंद किया जाएगा और इसके बाद राय मार्केट रोड के दोनों तरफ अंडरग्राउंड स्ट्रॉम वॉटर ड्रेनेज पाइप डाली जाएगी। पहले यह पाइप बिग बाजार (मिनर्वा कांप्लेक्स) तक डालने की योजना थी। मगर अब इसे आगे बैंक रोड तक डाला जाएगा। गृह मंत्री विज ने दुकानदारों को यह भी बताया कि बाजार में सीसी रोड की जगह तारकोल वाली रोड ही बनाई जाएगी ताकि खराब होने पर इसे आसानी से रिपेयर किया जा सके।

बंटवारे के बाद शरणार्थियों के लिए बनी थी

1947 में भारत-पाक विभाजन के समय विस्थापित होकर अम्बाला आकर बसे लोगों को रोजगार उपलब्ध कराने के लिए राय मार्केट बनी थी। पहले यहां महज शेड डालकर स्टाल लगाए जाते थे। उस समय इस मार्केट को रिफ्यूजी स्टॉल होल्डर मार्केट के नाम से जाना जाता था। 1954 में सरकार ने दुकानदारों को 30 वर्ष के लिए लीज पर दुकानें अलॉट की थी, जिसकी मियाद 1984 में समाप्त हो गई थी। इसके बाद लीज एक्सटेंड नहीं की गई और तभी से दुकानदार नगर परिषद में किराया जमा करा रहे थे।

रेलवे रोड रंधावा मार्केट से आवेदन नहीं मिले

बता दें कि दुकानें अपने नाम कराने के लिए राय मार्केट बाजार एसोसिएशन ने आवेदन पत्र पर हस्ताक्षर कर इसे गृह मंत्री व नगर परिषद में दिए थे। मगर रेलवे रोड रंधावा मार्केट के दुकानदारों द्वारा अब तक कोई आवेदन नहीं किए हैं। गृह मंत्री अनिल विज ने बताया कि यदि रेलवे रोड से दुकानदारों के आवेदन मिलते हैं तो उन्हें भी दुकानों का मालिकाना हक प्रदान किया जाएगा।

20 हजार ट्रांसफर फीस पर हुई थी रजिस्ट्री

राय मार्केट में कई दुकानें ऐसी हैं जोकि कागजों में आगे बेची जा चुकी हैं। ऐसे दुकानदारों को मालिकाना हक लेने के लिए नगर परिषद में ट्रांसफर फीस जमा करानी होगी। 2003 में आवेदन के साथ दुकानदारों ने 20 हजार रुपए ट्रांसफर फीस जमा कराई थी। मगर अभी पुरानी दर लगेगी या नई दर होगी इसे लेकर स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं है।

