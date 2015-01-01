पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Ambala
  • Sold One Acre Of Land For 16.10 Lakh Rupees, Buyer Sold The Land Without Making Full Payment, Case On Four People Including Woman

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धोखाधड़ी मामला:16.10 लाख रुपए में एक एकड़ जमीन बेची, खरीदार ने पूरी पेमेंट किए बिना जमीन आगे बेच दी, महिला समेत चार लोगों पर केस

अम्बाला11 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गांव कसेरला खुर्द निवासी विशाल की शिकायत पर बराड़ा थाना पुलिस ने धोखाधड़ी करके जमीन हड़पने का मामला गुरमेल सिंह, परमदीप, सज्जन सिंह, प्यारी देवी के खिलाफ दर्ज कराया है। शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया कि उनके पास चार एकड़ जमीन है और पैसे की जरूरत के चलते उसने एक एकड़ जमीन बेचनी चाही। जब इस बारे गांव में रहने वाले उक्त आरोपियों को बताया तो उनसे 16 लाख 10 हजार रुपए में एक एकड़ जमीन का सौदा हो गया।

10 अक्टूबर 2017 को बयाना हो गया। इसके बाद गुरमेल व परमदीप के नाम रजिस्ट्री करवा दी। आरोपियों ने 16 सितंबर 2017 को आरटीजीएस के जरिए 5.50 लाख और एनईएफटी के जरिए 1 लाख रुपए उसके अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर किए। लेकिन बकाया 9.60 लाख की रकम आज तक नहीं दी है। आरोपियों ने आश्वासन दिया कि 9.60 लाख की रकम आरटीजीएस से हो जाएगी।

इतना ही नहीं आरोपियों ने कहा कि कब्जा भी पेमेंट करने के बाद ही लेंगे। इसके बाद आरोपियों ने एक एकड़ की रजिस्ट्री प्यारी देवी के नाम करा दी। जब उनसे पैसे मांगे तो मना कर दिया। इस मामले की शिकायत बराड़ा पुलिस को दी तो उन्होंने बिना कार्रवाई के शिकायत दफ्तर दाखिल कर दी। शिकायतकर्ता ने दोबारा से शिकायत एसपी को दी है जिसके आधार पर अब मुकदमा दर्ज हुआ है।

युवराज पैलेस के संचालक मां-बेटे पर चोरी व धमकाने का केस

अदालत के आदेश पर पुलिस ने युवराज पैलेस के मालिकों व पांच अन्य के खिलाफ चोरी, अमानत में खयानत व जान से मारने की धमकी देने का केस दर्ज किया है। चंडीगढ़ के सतीश कुमार जैन ने िशकायत में बताया कि मई 2018 में पंजलासा स्थित युवराज मैरिज पैलेस को पांच साल के किराए पर लिया था। इसके मालिक करनाल निवासी अनुराधा सूदन व उसके बेटे युवराज को 30 लाख 50 हजार रुपए भी दिए थे। पैलेस का तिमाही किराया 3.75 लाख तय हुआ है। जैन का कहना है कि उसने पैलेस में क्रॉकरी व अन्य सामान के लिए 80 लाख रुपए इनवेस्ट कर दिए थे।

आरोप है कि पैलेस मालिक इकरारनामे के बाद भी उसे परेशान कर रहे थे। कभी किराया बढ़ाने को लेकर तो कभी छोटी-छोटी बातों के लिए परेशान करने लगे। इन्हीं बातों से तंग आकर अदालत में याचिका दायर की थी। अदालत में सतीश जैन ने कहा कि पैलेस के मालिकों ने चौकीदार से मिलीभगत कर उसका सामान चोरी किया और उसके पैसे भी वापस नहीं किए। अदालत ने पुलिस को पैलेस मालिकों सहित छह लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करने के आदेश दिए। पुलिस ने अनुराधा, युवराज, राम कुमार, छोटू, रामपाल, सेठी और राजीव के खिलाफ धारा 379, 443, 451, 452, 408 और 506 के तहत केस दर्ज किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें