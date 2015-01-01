पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना केस मिलने की स्पीड हुई डबल, रिकवरी रेट भी 3% घटा, 56 नए पॉजिटिव मिले

अम्बाला41 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • 10 दिन पहले तक केस डबल होने की दर 233 दिन थी, अब 100

रविवार को कोरोना के 56 नए केस मिले और इसके साथ ही कोरोना का आंकड़ा 9941 हो गया है। कोरोना की यही रफ्तार रही तो सोमवार को जिले में आंकड़ा 10 हजार पार कर जाएगा। संक्रमण बढ़ने का असर यह है कि अब कोरोना केसों के डबल होने की दर 100 दिन रह गई है जबकि 10 दिन पहले तक यह दर 233 दिन थी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक लोगों में घटती सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क लगाने को लेकर बरती जा रही लापरवाही इसके कारण हैं। बढ़ते केसों को देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पुलिस प्रशासन के साथ मिलकर रविवार को भी बिना मास्क वाले लोगों पर जुर्माना लगाया।

रविवार को जो कोरोना केस आए उनमें सबसे ज्यादा 20 मामले अम्बाला सिटी से मिले हैं। 11 मरीज अम्बाला कैंट से, 8 मरीज शहजादपुर से, चौड मस्तपुर से 11 मरीज, नारायणगढ़ से 4 मरीज, बराड़ा व मुलाना से एक-एक मरीज मिला। राहत की खबर यह रही कि 50 लोगों को ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज भी कर दिया गया। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक अभी तक ऑनलाइन एप के माध्यम से 937 लोगों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। वहीं, अब तक ठीक होने वालों की संख्या 9406 हो गई है।

जिससे जिले में अब रिकवरी रेट 94.62 प्रतिशत हो गया है। बढ़ते केसों का असर रिकवरी रेट पर भी देखा जा रहा है जो कि 15 दिन पहले तक 97.30 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गई थी। अम्बाला एक माह तक रिकवरी रेट में अव्वल बना रहा था। सिविल सर्जन के मुताबिक अभी तक जिले में अब तक 1,29,896 लोगों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए गए हैं और इनमें से 96866 सैंपल की जांच आरटीपीसीआर से व शेष 33030 सैंपल एंटीजन टेस्टिंग किट से चेक किए गए हैं।

रतनगढ़ में 3, मॉडल टाउन में 2 केस मिले
सिटी रतनगढ़ में 3 व मॉडल टाउन व सेक्टर-7 में 2-2 मरीज मिले। जबकि जट्टां वाली गली में, हरि पैलेस रोड, विकास विहार, सेक्टर-9, छोटी सब्जी मंडी, मनाली हाउस, कैथ माजरी, सेक्टर-10, विष्णु विहार में 1-1 मरीज मिला। मोहड़ा में 2 मरीज, डिफेंस कॉलोनी, गोबिंद नगर, रंगिया मंडी, सदर बाजार कैंट, राम किशन कॉलोनी, क्रॉस रोड, प्रभु प्रेमपूरम में एक-एक, नारायणगढ़ के वार्ड 2 व 3, अम्बली, बोह, पतरेहड़ी, तंदवाल व पंजलासा में 1-1 मरीज मिला।

अस्पतालों में 59 मरीज, 347 होम आइसोलेट
अभी जिले के अस्पतालों में 59 मरीज कोरोना मरीज हैं, जबकि 347 मरीज होम आइसोलेट हैं। होम आइसोलेशन के इंचार्ज डॉ. राजेंद्र राय के मुताबिक अम्बाला सिटी में 121 मरीज होम आइसोलेट हैं। जबकि कैंट में 115, चौड़मस्तपुर में 57, शहजादुपर में 21, बराड़ा में 13, मुलाना में 12, नारायणगढ़ में 8 मरीज होम आइसोलेट हैं। अभी तक 7468 मरीजों को होम आइसोलेट किया जा चुका है।

