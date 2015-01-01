पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सोनीपत जहरीली शराब कांड:अम्बाला के साइंस कारोबारी समेत 2 को ले गई एसटीएफ

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गांव रंगडी खेड़ा में ठेके पर कार्रवाई करती पुलिस
  • अंदेशा- शराब में जो केमिकल इस्तेमाल हुआ वो अम्बाला से गया था

सोनीपत में जहरीली शराब से 40 लोगों की मौत के मामले में एसटीएफ की जांच गृहमंत्री अनिल विज के विधानसभा क्षेत्र में पहुंच गई है। यहां अग्रसेन नगर में सोनीपत की एसटीएफ ने बुधवार देर शाम को रेड कर भारी मात्रा में केमिकल बरामद किया। अंदेशा है कि यह केमिकल सोनीपत में जहरीली शराब में मिलाया गया था। एसटीएफ केमिकल बरामद करने के साथ साइंस कारोबारी शिवपुरी कॉलोनी निवासी विजय कुमार और बंगाली मोहल्ला निवासी मनीष को साथ ले गई है।

मनीष साइंस कारोबारी और जहरीली शराब बनाने वाले माफिया के बीच में कड़ी का काम करता था। एसटीएफ ने बुधवार को रेड करने से पहले रैकी की थी। सुबह से ही एसटीएफ अम्बाला कैंट में डेरा डाल कर बैठी रही। शाम को मौका लगते ही साइंस कारोबारी और उसके साथी को धर-दबोचा। इसके बाद एसटीएफ ने आरोपी साइंस कारोबारी विजय कुमार से पूछताछ की। बताया जा रहा है कि एसटीएफ अपने साथ सोनीपत में नामजद आरोपी को भी लेकर आई थी जिसने साइंस कारोबारी के बारे में बताया कि यहां से ही केमिकल खरीदकर ले गए थे।

अग्रसेन नगर में खरीदी कोठी में केमिकल रखता था विजय

पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी साइंस कारोबारी ने कुछ माह पहले ही काफी महंगी कोठी अग्रसेन नगर में खरीदी है जिसमें केमिकल रखता था। किसी को शक न हो, इसलिए साइंस की आइटम भी रखी हुईं थी। बताया जा रहा है कि केमिकल को सेनिटाइजर बनाने के मकसद से खरीदता था, जिसके बाद सोनीपत में उसे बेचता था। पुलिस जांच में यह सामने आया है कि आरोपी की अनाज मंडी में 2 दुकानें हैं। एक दुकान आरोपी ने कुछ माह पहले ही लेकर बनाई है। महेश नगर थाना प्रभारी अजैब सिंह ने बताया कि दोनों आरोपियों को एसटीएफ ने पकड़ लिया है और पकड़ा गया केमिकल भी अपने साथ ले गई है। आगामी कार्रवाई एसटीएफ को करनी है।

