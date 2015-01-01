पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला बनाओ संयुक्त संघर्ष समिति की मांग:विधायक शैली को ज्ञापन सौंपकर नारायणगढ़ को जिला बनाने की पैरवी करने का आग्रह

नारायणगढ़41 मिनट पहले
विधायक शैली को ज्ञापन सौंपते समिति के लोग।

नारायणगढ़ जिला बनाओ संयुक्त संघर्ष समिति का प्रतिनिधिमंडल सोमवार को विधायक शैली चौधरी से मिला। उन्हें नारायणगढ़ को जिला बनाने का ज्ञापन सौंप कर इस मांग की पैरवी करने की अपील की। विधायक को बताया कि संघर्ष समिति की इस मांग को मुख्यमंत्री व जिला बनाओ कमेटी के नियुक्त सदस्य मुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला, शिक्षा मंत्री कंवरपाल गुर्जर, सहकारिता मंत्री बनवारी लाल को सौंप चुके हैं।

साथ ही नारायणगढ़ की स्थिति बारे भी अवगत करवा चुके हैं कि नारायणगढ़ हलका 187 गांव के साथ 5.50 लाख के करीब आबादी का क्षेत्र है और साथ लगते यमुनानगर के साढौरा, अम्बाला व पंचकूला के 17 किलोमीटर के दायरे में करीब 85 गांव ऐसे हैं (2 लाख आबादी) जिनके लिए नारायणगढ़ जिला मुख्यालय के रूप में हर तरह से सुविधाजनक रहेगा।

इस अवसर पर नारायणगढ़ परशुराम सेवादल के प्रधान नरेंद्र देव शर्मा, दिनेश जोशी, पूर्व नपा चेयरमैन अमित वालिया, देशबंधु जिंदल, डॉक्टर सुरेश धीमान, संदीप नखडोली, बरखाराम धीमान, चंदेश चोपड़ा, राजकुमार धीमान, जितेंद्र सिंह, बलविंदर वालिया मौजूद रहे।

