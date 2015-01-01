पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Haryana
  • Ambala
  • The Administration Raised A Canopy And The Vegetable Vendor Kept Crying In Front Of The NP Office And Scattered Vegetables For 5 Hours.

रोजगार छिनने का दर्द:प्रशासन ने फट्टे-छतरी उठाई ताे सब्जी विक्रेता नप दफ्तर के आगे सब्जियां बिखेरकर 5 घंटे रोता रहा

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
नगर परिषद के आगे लेटे सब्जी विक्रेता रमेश।

नगर परिषद व पुलिस टीम ने शनिवार सुबह हिल राेड पर सब्जी की फड़ी लगाने वाले भोरी की मंडी निवासी रमेश कुमार की छतरी और फट्टे जब्त कर लिए। आधे घंटे बाद 11 बजे सब्जी विक्रेता रमेश सारी सब्जियां लेकर नप के गेट पर पहुंचा और गोभी, पालक, शलगम को बिखेरकर लेट गया और रोना शुरू कर दिया। यह घटनाक्रम 5 घंटे चलता रहा। शाम 4:15 बजे एसएचओ विजय कुमार ने नप कार्यालय में आकर रमेश को समझाया कि हिल रोड पर जाकर सब्जी बेच सकते हाे। आगे से उन्हें तंग नहीं किया जाएगा।

पुलिस हमें सब्जी नहीं बेचने देती, अफीम-गांजा बिक रहा

मैं (रमेश कुमार ) कालीबाड़ी चौक पर छोटी सी सब्जी की दुकान लगाता हूं। मेरी दुकान के आगे थड़े पर थोड़ा सा सामान रखा था। एक छतरी और लोहे के स्टेप रखे थे। मैं सामान लेकर आया। तभी नगर परिषद वाले आ गए उठाने। मैंने हाथ जोड़े बोला भी कि साहब जी, मैं उठा रहा हूं। इतने में परिषद वालों ने मेरा फट्‌टा, छतरी उठा ली। मैं हाथ जोड़ता रह गया, किसी ने नहीं सुनी। ये राणा है (रेंट ब्रांच का मुखिया या अस्थाई क्लर्क सुरेंद्र राणा)। इसने मेरा तीसरी बार सामान किसी के कहने पर उठाया है। पुलिस प्रशासन परिषद के साथ मिलकर गरीब आदमी को मेहनत करके सब्जी बेचने नहीं देना चाहती।

रमेश रोते हुए बेटे से बोले-पुलिस सब्जी बेचने में साथ नहीं देगी, बल्कि अफीम, गांजा, चरस और जुआ के काम में पूरा साथ देगी। इसलिए तुम भी सब्जी बेचनी बंद कर दाे।

