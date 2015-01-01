पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाईवे अथोरिटी नहीं दे रही ध्यान:जगाधरी रोड के फोरलेन निर्माण कार्य में एजेंसी की लापरवाही वाहन चालकों पर पड़ रही भारी

अम्बाला39 मिनट पहले
जगाधरी रोड पर ब्रह्मकुमारी चौक पर बब्याल रोड आने-जाने के लिए कोई व्यवस्था नहीं की गई।
  • न डाइवर्जन बोर्ड, न ही सेफ्टी के लिए हाईवे के बीच शीट्स लगाई
  • भारी वाहनों की वजह से रोड पर हादसे का अंदेशा, महेशनगर में कई खतरनाक पाइंट्स

नेशनल हाईवे जगाधरी रोड फोरलेन निर्माण योजना वाहन चालकों के लिए मुसीबत बनती जा रही है। निर्माण एजेंसी द्वारा बरती जा रही लापरवाही इसका कारण है और हाईवे अथॉरिटी इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रही। महेशनगर क्षेत्र में निर्माण एजेंसी द्वारा अलग-अलग स्थानों पर न तो डाइवर्जन साइन बोर्ड लगाए गए न ही निर्माण कार्य को कवर करने के लिए शीट्स लगाई गई। इतना ही नहीं बिना सही तरीके से लेवल किए कई अस्थाई तौर पर खतरनाक टर्न बना दिए गए हैं जहां वाहन चालक गिर तक सकते हैं। ऐसे में यहां हादसे का खतरा भी बना हुआ है।

अतिक्रमण नहीं, बिजली की तारें व अन्य दिक्कत | फोरलेन निर्माण में विभागों में कोआर्डिनेशन की कमी अभी भी झेलनी पड़ रही है। हाईवे अथॉरिटी द्वारा पेड़ों की कटाई व बिजली की तारों को शिफ्ट कराने के लिए पैसे जमा कराने के बावजूद अब तक इन्हें शिफ्ट नहीं किया गया है। बिजली के पोल व तारें शिफ्ट नहीं होने से कई पाइंट पर काम रुका पड़ा है जबकि एक-दो पाइंट पर पेड़ों की कटाई भी अभी शेष है। हालांकि सिविल अस्पताल, एसडी स्कूल, महेशनगर आदि क्षेत्रों में रोड पर अतिक्रमण भी है जिन्हें हटाया जाना है, मगर विभाग को इसे लेकर ज्यादा चिंता नहीं बल्कि मुख्य समस्या तारों के शिफ्टिंग की है।

एक ही लेन का हुआ निर्माण

ब्रह्मकुमारी चौक पर बब्याल रोड से जगाधरी रोड पर उतरते व चढ़ते समय वाहन चालकों को हादसे का अंदेशा रहता है। यहां एक लेन को तो बना दिया है जबकि दूसरी लेन का निर्माण कार्य कई महीनों से ठप पड़ा है। वाहन चालक निर्माणाधीन लेन से पक्की लेन पर चढ़ रहे हैं जिसकी ऊंचाई ज्यादा है। निर्माण एजेंसी द्वारा इस पाइंट को लेवल तक नहीं किया गया है जिससे रोड पर चढ़ने-उतरने में आसानी हो सके।

डायवर्जन बोर्ड नहीं लगाया

प्रीतनगर पेट्रोल पंप के पास रोड पर डाइवर्जन है, मगर यहां कोई डाइवर्जन बोर्ड निर्माण एजेंसी द्वारा नहीं लगाया गया है। दिन में तो वाहन चालक यहां से कट मारकर दूसरी लेन पर चले जाते हैं, मगर रात्रि में वाहन के गिरने का खतरा है। पक्की सड़क के आगे कच्ची रोड है जोकि बनाई जानी है। इसके अलावा दोनों सड़कों के मध्य मिट्‌टी की सतह भी उखड़ी हुई है जिससे वाहन चालकों को यहां दिक्कत हो रही है।

कोई बेरिकेड नहीं लगाया

जगाधरी रोड पर रामपुर सरसेहड़ी चौक पर वाहनों को टांगरी पुल की ओर जाने से रोकने के लिए कोई बेरिकेड नहीं लगाया गया। यहां से वाहन चालक दोनों लेन पर अपने वाहन उतार रहे हैं जिस कारण व्यस्त समय में जाम लग रहा है। सरसेहड़ी चौक पर कोई साइन बोर्ड तक नहीं लगे। वाहन चालक दोनों लेन से टांगरी नदी पुल की ओर बढ़ते हैं जिससे पुल के पास जाम लग रहा है। दोनों लेन अब तक यहां नहीं बन सकीं।

