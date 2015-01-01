पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या या सुसाइड:आम्रपाली रेस्टाेरेंट में तंदूर लगाने के बाद लापता हुए युवक का शव नाले में मिला

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
कैंट के गुड़गुड़िया नाले में मिले शव काे लेकर जाते हुए ।
  • 1 नवंबर काे शादी समाराेह से साइकिल से लाैटते वक्त लापता हाे गया था गगन

बीडी फ्लोर मिल के पीछे शिव मूर्ति के पास प्रगति विहार से लापता 24 वर्षीय गगन राजपूत का शव शुक्रवार को कैंटोनमेंट बोर्ड के नाले में मिला। गगन एक नवंबर को कैंट से सिटी के आम्रपाली रेस्टोरेंट में तंदूर लगाने गया था, जहां से साइकिल पर लौटते वक्त भाई शिवराज से फोन पर आखिरी बार बात हुई थी। शिवराज का कहना है कि आधे घंटे के बाद गगन ने घर पहुंचने की बात कही थी। आधे घंटे बाद दोबारा कॉल की तो नंबर स्विच ऑफ मिला।

देर रात तक गगन की तलाश की, लेकिन कुछ पता नहीं चला और गगन की साइकिल भी कहीं नहीं मिली। गगन शादी समारोह में तंदूर लगाने का काम करता था। एक नवंबर को कैटरर के बुलाने पर सुबह 8:30 बजे घर से आम्रपाली रेस्टोरेंट गया था। शाम 6:30 बजे उससे अंतिम बार बात हुई थी। शुक्रवार सुबह नाले से तैर रहे गगन के शव की पीठ पर एक बैग टंगा हुआ था।

रिपोर्ट लिखवाने के लिए पुलिस ने कटवाए चक्कर
शिवराज ने बताया कि दो नवंबर को सुबह शिकायत करने के लिए करधान चौकी में पहुंचे तो उन्हें मॉडल टाउन चौकी भेज दिया। जब मॉडल टॉउन चौकी पहुंचे तो दोबारा करधान चौकी भेज दिया। शिवराज ने कहा कि सिटी से लौटने के बाद घर चले गए थे और 3 नवंबर को फिर करधान चौकी और मॉडल टाउन चौकी पहुंचे। गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने में उन्हें दिक्कत झेलनी पड़ी।

