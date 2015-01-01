पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Ambala
  The City Council Is Looking For Means To Increase Income, But The Rent Is Not Being Recovered From 144 Tenants Of Bihari Lal Trust

अब तक सर्वे नहीं:नगर परिषद आय बढ़ाने के तलाश रहा साधन, मगर बिहारी लाल ट्रस्ट के 144 किराएदारों से नहीं वसूल रहा किराया

अम्बाला41 मिनट पहले
बिहारी लाल ट्रस्ट की बिल्डिंग।
  • लीगल एडवाइजर की राय के बावजूद नप ने ट्रस्ट के किराएदारों से किराया वसूलने के लिए सर्वे शुरू नहीं किया

रेलवे रोड पर 5.99 एकड़ में प्राइम लोकेशन पर स्थित बिहारी लाल ट्रस्ट के 144 से ज्यादा किराएदारों से किराया वसूलने को लेकर नगर परिषद गंभीरता नहीं दिखा रहा है। लीगल एडवाइजर की राय मिलने के बावजूद अब तक नगर परिषद ने प्राॅपर्टी में सर्वे आरंभ नहीं किया है। 7 वर्ष से किराएदार नप को किराया जमा नहीं करा रहे हैं जबकि इससे पहले नप ने 2008 से 2013 तक किराएदारों से किराया वसूल किया था।

नगर परिषद किराएदारों से किराया वसूल करे इसे लेकर यहां के किराएदारों ने एक्साइज एरिया के इस्टेट ऑफिसर व एसडीएम को ज्ञापन भी सौंपा था। ट्रस्ट की भूमि लीज पर दी गई थी और यह मामला अभी हाईकोर्ट में विचाराधीन है। इस्टेट ऑफिसर द्वारा मामले को लेकर फाइल चेक की गई थी व लीगल राय भी जानी थी।

लीगल एडवाइजर ने जानकारी दी कि वर्तमान समय में नगर परिषद किराएदारों से किराया वसूल सकता है। इसके बाद ट्रस्ट में सर्वे के लिए फाइल को नगर परिषद भेजा गया था। मगर काफी समय बीतने के बावजूद भी अब तक नप द्वारा सर्वे आरंभ नहीं किया जा सका है। इसको लेकर भी किराएदारों में रोष है। उनका आरोप है कि स्वयं को ट्रस्टी कहने वाला व्यक्ति किराएदारों पर दबाव बना रहा है और नगर परिषद का इस जमीन पर नियंत्रण जरूरी है।

रिहायशी प्राॅपर्टी का 25 व कामर्शियल का 50 प्रतिशत बढ़ाया था किराया

वर्ष 2008 से बिहारी लाल ट्रस्ट प्राॅपर्टी के 144 किराएदारों से नगर परिषद ने किराया वसूलना शुरू कर दिया था। रिहायशी प्राॅपर्टी का किराया 25 प्रतिशत और कामर्शियल प्राॅपर्टी का किराया 50 प्रतिशत बढ़ाया गया था। वर्ष 2013 तक किराएदार नगर परिषद को किराया जमा कराते रहे थे, मगर इसी बीच यह मामला फिर हाईकोर्ट में जाने पर नप ने किराया लेने से इंकार कर दिया था। इस समय किराएदार बिना किराया जमा कराए सरकारी भूमि पर रह रहे हैं।

ट्रस्ट की जमीन का ये है विवाद

1921 में रेलवे रोड पर बिहारी लाल ट्रस्ट को 5.99 एकड़ जमीन सामाजिक कार्यों के लिए लीज पर दी गई थी। शर्त थी कि ट्रस्ट द्वारा यहां अस्पताल, प्याऊ और धर्मशाला को चलाया जाएगा। मगर समय के साथ-साथ यह तीनों सामाजिक कार्य यहां समाप्त हो गए और ट्रस्ट द्वारा दुकानें व मकान बनाकर लोगों को किराए पर दे दिए। साल 2002 में ट्रस्ट की लीज रद्द हुई, मगर प्रशासन ने 25 जनवरी 2008 को यहां कब्जा लिया था। मगर कार्रवाई को हाईकोर्ट में चैलेंज किया गया जिसके बाद स्टेटस-को लग गया था।

ट्रस्ट की फाइल आई हुई है, यहां पर सर्वे कराया जाना है। जल्द इस पर कार्रवाई होगी। -विनोद नेहरा, ईओ, नगर परिषद, अम्बाला सदर।

