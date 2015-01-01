पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The City Council Left 19 Out Of 20 Shops, Shoppers Said, Their Shopkeeping Will Come To A Halt, It Should Be Removed

कार्रवाई:नगर परिषद ने 20 दुकानों में से एक को छोड़कर 19 ढहाई, दुकानदार बोले- उनकी दुकानदारी ठप होगी, इसे हटाया जाए

अम्बाला39 मिनट पहले
जगाधरी हाईवे निर्माण में नगर परिषद कैंट की दुकानें आ रही हैं। शुक्रवार को नगर परिषद ने 20 में से 19 दुकानें गिरा दी जबकि सालों से बंद एक दुकान अभी भी बरकरार है। दुकानदारों ने इसका विरोध किया। दुकानदारों ने कहा कि उनकी दुकानें जगाधरी रोड पर फ्रंट में थी और बंद दुकान के बरकरार रहने से उनकी तीन दुकानें बिलकुल छिप गई हैं। इसलिए इसे हटाया जाए।

इस मामले में नगर परिषद के ईओ अपूर्व चौधरी ने बताया कि उसके संज्ञान में यह मामला नहीं आया है। दुकानदारों के विरोध को देखते हुए मौके पर जाकर चेक किया जाएगा। इसके बाद जो भी कार्रवाई होगी, उसे किया जाएगा। बता दें कि कैंट-साहा नेशनल हाईवे का निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है। इसमें नगर परिषद की दुकानें आ रही हैं। इन दुकानों के किरायेदारों ने नगर परिषद प्रशासन से दुकानों की मांग की थी जिसके बाद उन्हें दुकानें बनाकर दी जा रही हैं। एक दुकान बीते काफी सालों से बंद पड़ी है।

जिसमें कोई कामकाज नहीं हो रहा था। नगर परिषद ने वीरवार और शुक्रवार को कार्रवाई कर 19 दुकानों को गिरा दिया है। लेकिन काफी समय से बंद नाले के ऊपर बनी दुकान काे नहीं ताेड़ा। इसलिए शुक्रवार को कार्रवाई के दौरान दुकानदारों ने इस पर विरोध जताया है, क्योंकि दुकान बरकरार रहने से पीछे वाले 3 दुकानदारों की दुकानें ठप होने का डर सता रहा है।

बंद दुकान के मालिक पर नप प्रशासन पहले भी मेहरबानी कर चुका है। पहले भी 19 दुकानदारों के मुकाबले अकेले एक दुकानदार को शोरूम के बराबर ज्यादा जगह दी गई थी। इस पर भी दुकानदारों ने विरोध किया था जिसके चलते आनन-फानन में नप ने नक्शा बदल दिया था और 19 दुकानों को बना दिया है। अब दोबारा फिर से नप प्रशासन मेहरबानी कर रहा है।

