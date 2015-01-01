पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अस्पताल में हंगामा:दंपती ने चाैथी संतान काे गाेद देना चाहा ताे दादी-बुआ ने किया विराेध

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • अार्थिक हालत ठीक न हाेने के चलते नवजात बेटे काे गाेद देने का लिया था फैसला

सोमवार रात सिटी सिविल अस्पताल में जन्मे बच्चे (लड़के) को गोद दिए जाने को लेकर दंपती व उनके परिजनों में विवाद हो गया। बलदेव नगर में रहने वाला यह दंपती अपनी चौथी संतान को गोद देना चाहता था, जबकि दादी व बुआ ऐसा होने नहीं देना चाहती थीं। अस्पताल के प्रसूति विभाग में दोनों पक्षों में कहासुनी हुई तो अस्पताल की चौकी से एएसआई सुरेंद्र सिंह व अन्य मुलाजिम पहुंचे व परिजनों को वार्ड से नीचे लेकर आए।

एसएचओ बलदेव नगर हमीर सिंह का कहना है कि दंपती अपने बच्चे को कानूनी तौर पर गोद दे सकता है। बलदेव नगर के रहने वाले दंपती के पास पहले से 2 लड़के व एक लड़की है। यह परिवार किराए पर रहता है। बच्चे का पिता फल की रेहड़ी लगाता है और अपनी मां से अलग रहता है। मां खुद के मकान में रहती है जिसकी 3 बेटियां भी हैं। दंपती को जब चौथी संतान हुई तो आर्थिक हालात ठीक नहीं होने से उसे गोद देने की इच्छा जताई।

इस बारे में अस्पताल में मौजूद एक महिला से भी बात की। अम्बाला की यह महिला दिल्ली में विवाहित है। महिला ने दंपती की दिल्ली में रहने वाले पड़ोसी परिवार को बच्चा गोद देने बारे बात भी करा दी। जो परिवार बच्चा लेने का इच्छुक है वह मूल रूप से पंजाब के फिरोजपुर का है। हालांकि, जब इस बारे में बच्चे की दादी व बुआ को पता चला तो वे अस्पताल आकर इसका विरोध करने लगी।

बच्चे को गोद लेने की प्रक्रिया

गोद लेने के इच्छुक लोगों को पूरी प्रक्रिया अपनानी पड़ती है। इसके लिए सबसे पहले सेंट्रल अडाॅप्शन रिसाेर्स अथाॅरिटी (कारा) की वेबसाइट पर जाकर रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होता है। जहां गोद लेने वाले परिवार का फैमिली फोटोग्राफ, रिहायशी प्रमाण पत्र, आधार कार्ड, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, पासपोर्ट, करंट इलेक्ट्रिसिटी बिल, टेलीफोन बिल अपलाेड करना पड़ता है। गोद लेने वाले व्यक्ति का इंकम सर्टिफिकेट जोकि सरकारी विभाग से जारी हो या सैलरी स्लिप, इंकम टैक्स रिटर्न व गोद लेने के इच्छुक लोगों के जन्म प्रमाण पत्र, गोद लेने के इच्छुक किसी बीमारी से ग्रसित न हो।

इसके लिए मेडिकल प्रमाण पत्र, मेरिज सर्टिफिकेट व दो जानकारों के रेफरेंस व उनके कंसेंट लेटर लगे होने चाहिए। इस दौरान रजिस्ट्रेशन फीस भी जमा होती है। इस रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद चाइल्ड वेलफेयर काउंसिल के लोग उस परिवार के पास जाकर उनकी होम स्टडी करते हैं। जिसमें परिवार का आपराधिक रिकाॅर्ड व पारिवारिक सहमति आदि देखते हैं। रिपोर्ट सही होने पर बच्चें काे कानूनी तौर पर गोद दिया जाता है।

