शिक्षा:बच्चाें में बढ़ रहा काेडिंग का क्रेज, सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से सीखकर बना रहे गेम्स

अम्बाला32 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • आने वाले समय आईटी में ही काफी संभावनाएं, स्कूलाें में भी काेडिंग के बारे में बताया जा रहा

आजकल काेडिंग के बारे में साेशल मीडिया व टीवी में बताया जा रहा है। नई एजुकेशन पाॅलिसी में भी काेडिंग सीखने का निर्णय लिया है ताे स्कूल में बच्चाें काे काेडिंग के बारे में बताया जाने लगा है। ऐसे में इस समय बच्चाें का काेडिंग सीखने में रुझान देखने काे मिल रहा है। स्टूडेंट्स समझ गए हैं कि टेक्नीकल वर्ल्ड में पहचान बनाने के लिए काेडिंग सीखना जरूरी है। ऑनलाइन स्टडी के साथ स्टूडेंट्स अब काेडिंग भी सीख रहे हैं।

बच्चाें में है क्रेज

कृष्णा इंस्टीटयूट्स ऑफ कंप्यूटर के संचालक राजिंद्र ने बताया कि लाॅकडाउन के बाद से बच्चाें में काेडिंग सीखने काे लेकर काफी क्रेज आया है। काेडिंग प्राेग्रामिंग लैंग्वेज है जिसके जरिए साॅफ्टवेयर, एप व वेबसाइट बनाई जा सकती है। आजकल पायथन काेर्डिंग काे ज्यादा प्रेफरेंस मिल रही है।

सीखना चाहता हूं काेडिंग : किवराज

छठीं क्लास में पढ़ने वाले किवराज काेडिंग सीखना चाहते हैं। किवराज बताते हैं कि आने वाले समय आईटी में ही काफी संभावनाएं हैं। स्कूलाें में भी काेडिंग, प्राेगामिंग के बारे में बताया जाता है। इसलिए अब काेडिंग सीखना चाहता हूं। आजकल कई साइट्स के जरिए ऑनलाइन काेडिंग काेर्स सिखाए जा रहे हैं। अभी ताे मैंने बेसिक काेर्स का ट्रायल लिया है।

सीखना चाहता हूं काेडिंग : किवराज

एसडी विद्या स्कूल में पढ़ने वाली पावनी अग्रवाल ने बताया कि पिछले दाे महीने से काेडिंग सीख रही हूं। स्कूल में हुए वेबिनार से काेडिंग के बारे में पता चला था। काेडिंग सीखकर मैं एप डेवलेप पर काम कर रही हूं। मैंने स्केवयर कैलुकेटर, डिवीजन कैलकुलेटर, मल्टीप्लाई कैलकुलेटर आदि एप्स भी बनाई है।

सीख रही हूं एप बनाना : पावनी
एसडी विद्या स्कूल में पढ़ने वाली पावनी अग्रवाल ने बताया कि पिछले दाे महीने से काेडिंग सीख रही हूं। स्कूल में हुए वेबिनार से काेडिंग के बारे में पता चला था। काेडिंग सीखकर मैं एप डेवलेप पर काम कर रही हूं। मैंने स्केवयर कैलुकेटर, डिवीजन कैलकुलेटर, मल्टीप्लाई कैलकुलेटर अादि एप्स भी बनाई है।

ऑनलाइन सीख रही काेडिंग : तनिष्का

आर्मी स्कूल में आठवीं की स्टूडेंट तनिष्का दुआ इन दिनाें ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के साथ काेडिंग भी सीख रही है। काेडिंग सीखते-सीखते तनिष्का ने 5-6 गेम भी बनाई हैं जिसकाे लाेग पसंद कर रहे हैं। तनिष्का ने बताया कि टीवी एड के जरिए व स्कूल में वेबिनार में काेडिंग के बारे में सुना था ताे उसके इंटरनेट के जरिए जानकारी हासिल की। अब घर रहते हुए समय भी था ताे पढ़ाई के साथ-साथ ऑनलाइन काेर्स से काेडिंग करना सीख रही हूं।

