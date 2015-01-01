पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेतावनी:विभाग ने कहा-जाे गलत पेंशन ले रहे वह खुद बंद करवा लें, नहीं ताे कानूनी कार्रवाई भी हाेगी

अम्बालाएक दिन पहले
जानकारी छिपाकर बुढ़ापा पेंशन लेने वालाें के खिलाफ विभाग सख्त हाे गया है। विभाग की सख्ती के बाद अपनी पेंशन कटवाने के लिए भी लाेग ऑफिस पहुंचना शुरू हाे गए हैं। कई लाेग ताे रिकवरी की राशि भरने के लिए किश्तें तक बनवा रहे हैं ताे कई लाेग पूरी मूल राशि भर रहे हैं और ब्याज बाद में भरने के लिए कह रहे हैं। एक पेंशनधारक पर 1 लाख रुपए की रिकवरी बनती थी ताे उसकी विभाग ने 25-25 हजार की चार किश्त बना दी ताकि उसे भरने में काेई दिक्कत न हाे। इसी तरह कई लाेग खुद ही विभाग में अपनी पेंशन काे बंद करवाने के लिए भी संपर्क करने लगे हैं। विभाग ने यह भी स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि जाे गलत पेंशन ले रहे हैं वह खुद बंद करवा लें। अगर खुद बंद नहीं करवाते ताे विभागीय जांच में पता चलने पर कानूनी कार्रवाई हाेगी।

जिला समाज कल्याण अधिकारी विशाल सैनी ने बताया कि गलत पेंशन लेने की जानकारी सामने आने पर पेंशनधारक काे तीन नाेटिस दिए जाते हैं। एक नाेटिस में उसका पक्ष भी सुना जाता है। अगर पेंशनधारक यह साबित कर देता है कि वह सही पेंशन ले रहा था ताे विभाग काेई कार्यवाही नहीं करता। अगर पेंशन गलत पाई जाती है और तीन नाेटिस देने के बाद भी अगर पेंशनधारक काेई रिस्पांस नहीं देता ताे मामला अगली कार्यवाही के लिए डीसी के पास चला जाता है।

दरअसल, जनवरी 2016 में 7वां पे कमीशन लागू हाेने से रिटायर्ड कर्मचारियों की पेंशन बढ़ी थी। कई रिटायर्ड कर्मचारियों की वार्षिक पेंशन 2 लाख से ऊपर हाे गई थी। ऐसे में पेंशन बढ़ने के बाद से पेंशनर्स की पत्नी बुढ़ापा पेंशन के लिए अयाेग्य हाे गई, क्याेंकि अगर पति-पत्नी दाेनाें की सभी साधनाें से वार्षिक आय 2 लाख रुपए तक है ताे रिटायर व्यक्ति की पत्नी बुढ़ापा पेंशन नहीं ले सकती। लेकिन इसके बाद भी कई पेंशनर्स विभाग से दाे पेंशन लेते रहे। विभाग ने सितंबर-अक्टूबर में गांव-गांव में सक्षम युवा काे सर्वे के लिए भेजा था। सक्षम युवाओं ने इन सभी पेंशनर्स की जानकारी हासिल की। इसके बाद विभाग के संज्ञान में 400 ऐसे केस आए, जाेकि सरकार से दाे पेंशन ले रहे हैं। ज्यादातर केस 2016 से लेकर अब तक के हैं।

