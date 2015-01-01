पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दर्दनाक हादसा:भाई की साइकिल पर दुकान से खाने का सामान लेकर लौट रहा था चौथी का छात्र, रेत-बजरी से लदे ट्रैक्टर ने कुचला

अम्बाला36 मिनट पहले
हिमांशु का फाइल फोटो।

बड़े भाई की साइकिल पर दुकान से खाने का सामान लेकर लौट रहे 9 साल के हिमांशु को रेत-बजरी की ट्रॉली ले जा रहे ट्रैक्टर ने कुचल दिया। बच्चे की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हिमांशु मच्छौंडा के एसएस लिटिल एंजल्स स्कूल में चौथी कक्षा का छात्र था। पड़ाव थाना प्रभारी देवेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि पिता राजेश कुमार की शिकायत पर ट्रैक्टर चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

राजेश कुमार रेहड़ी पर फेरी लगाकर टिक्की और गोलगप्पे बेचते हैं। मूलरूप से मध्य प्रदेश और उत्तर प्रदेश के बार्डर के गांव रायठोरणपुरा के हैं। पिता ने बताया कि स्कूल के सामने एक दुकान खरीदी थी, परिवार अब उसी में रह रहा है। शुक्रवार सुबह सवा 9 बजे बेटा हिमांशु छोटी साइकिल पर दुकान से लौट रहा था जब हादसा हुआ। ट्रैक्टर चालक वाहन साइड में खड़ा करके मौके से फरार हो गया। करीब साढ़े 10 बजे पुलिस की टीम मौके पर पहुंची। ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली पाइप लाइन डालने वाले एक ठेकेदार का बताया जा रहा है।

गोविंद ज्वैलर्स पर डकैती के बाद हाथ लगा सुराग

गोविंद ज्वैलर्स की दुकान से एक करोड़ की डकैती के मामले में बराड़ा पुलिस के हाथ कुछ सुराग लगे हैं। पुलिस जल्द ही इन सुराग के आधार पर डकैतों तक पहुंच सकती है। एसपी के आदेश पर डकैतों तक पहुंचने के लिए छह टीमों का गठन किया गया है। जो जगह जगह सीसीटीवी फुटेज व मोबाइल डंप खंगाल डकैतों तक पहुंचने का प्रयास कर रही है।

पुलिस को घटना वाले दिन की सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज में एक बाइक पर दो संदिग्ध सवार दिखे हैं। जिनके हाथों में दो काले रंग के बैग हैं। पुलिस को आशंका है कि वे बाइक सवार अधोया सीवन माजरा गांव को होते हुए मुस्तफाबाद की ओर निकले होंगे। पुलिस की एक टीम यमुनानगर के गांवों में जांच कर रही है। बताया जा रहा है कि पुलिस को यमुनानगर के मुस्तफाबाद के पास काले रंग के दो खाली बैग मिले हैं।

ज्यूलर्ज की दुकान से 28 अक्टूबर को पांच नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने दुकान के मालिक नरेंद्र कुमार से बंदूक की नोक पर करीब एक करोड़ रुपए कीमत के सोने व चांदी के जेवर व नकदी की डकैती की थी। पीड़ित दुकानदार नरेंद्र कुमार ने डकैती की घटना के बाद दुकान फिर खोली है। नरेंद्र ने कहा कि अब दिवाली के दिनों में ग्राहकी उठाने के लिए फिर से दुकान खोलनी शुरू की है। हालांकि वह अभी इस सदमे से ग्राहकों को ठीक ढंग से अटेंड नहीं कर पा रहे हैं।

कुछ डंप भी उठाए जा रहे हैं। जांच सही दिशा में चल रही है। जल्द ही आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। -वीरेंद्र वालिया, थाना प्रभारी, बराड़ा

