मुनाफा:अवैध शराब की बिक्री पर सख्ती से सरकारी खजाने को 3.40 करोड़ रुपए का अतिरिक्त राजस्व मिला

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
डीईटीसी आलोक पासी को सम्मानित करते अिधकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
डीईटीसी आलोक पासी को सम्मानित करते अिधकारी।
  • ठेकेदारों ने विभाग से चालू वित्त वर्ष में अब तक 8.90 लाख प्रूफ लीटर (पीएल) अतिरिक्त कोटा लिया

जिले में अवैध शराब बिक्री पर की गई सख्ती का असर सरकारी खजाने पर दिखने लगा है। आबकारी विभाग को चालू वित्त वर्ष 2020-21 में 8.90 लाख प्रूफ लीटर (पीएल) अतिरिक्त कोटे से 3.40 करोड़ रुपए का राजस्व मिला है। इससे पहले वित्त वर्ष में यह राजस्व शून्य था। वीरवार को आबकारी विभाग के स्टेट एक्साइज कलेक्टर आशुतोष राजन के समक्ष यह जानकारी अम्बाला के डीईटीसी (एक्साइज) आलोक पासी ने दी।

अम्बाला, कुरुक्षेत्र व कैथल के एक्साइज विभाग के अधिकारियों व ठेकेदारों की बैठक सेक्टर-9 विभागीय कार्यालय में हुई जिसमें अगले वित्त वर्ष के लिए सुझाव मांगे गए। कलेक्टर ने 3 जिलों के विभाग के कार्य एवं एक्साइज ड्यूटी, कलेक्शन व पेनल्टी कलेक्शन की समीक्षा की। डीईटीसी पासी ने बताया कि चालू वित्त वर्ष में पिछले वर्षों की अपेक्षा अम्बाला में लगभग 23% अधिक आबकारी शुल्क प्राप्त किया गया है।

साल 2019-20 में दूसरी तिमाही के तहत 441.60 करोड़ की एवज में 543.25 करोड़ रुपए आबकारी शुल्क के रूप में राजस्व प्राप्त हुआ है। इसी तरह कुरुक्षेत्र व कैथल के आंकड़े भी बताए गए और तीनों जिलों से कुल आबकारी ड्यूटी 10.02 करोड़ रुपए पिछले सालों की तुलना में अधिक प्राप्त हुए हैं। 2019-20 की तुलना में आबकारी नियम व नीतियों की उल्लंघना हेतु लगाए गए जुर्माने भी इस साल अधिक रहे हैं जिसमें अम्बाला में 2019-20 में 18.06 लाख रुपए जुर्माना लगाया था, जोकि इस वित्त वर्ष अब तक 4.58 करोड़ रुपए लगाया जा चुका है।

डिस्टलरी के बाहर चौकी व कैमरे लगाने के निर्देश

कलेक्टर ने निर्देश दिए कि डिस्टलरियों के बाहर आबकारी विभाग (पुलिस) की एक अतिरिक्त चौकी बनाएं व सीसीटीवी लगाए जाएं। डिस्टलरी से निकलने वाली गाड़ियों पर नजर रखी जाए। सीसीटीवी की फीडबैक की जानकारी फीड के माध्यम से डीईटीसी के कार्यालय में जमा करवाएं और रिपोर्ट हर 15 दिन बाद मुख्यालय भेजें। बैठक में समय पर न पहुंचने पर सहायक आबकारी एवं कराधान अधिकारी कैथल ओम प्रभा पर संज्ञान लिया गया और उन्हें कारण बताओ नोटिस भी जारी करने के निर्देश दिए गए।

