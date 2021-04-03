पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:बुढा खेड़ा की पूर्व सरपंच को नोटिस देने गए चौकीदार को बनाया बंधक

नारायणगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • 32 लाख की रिकवरी के लिए पूर्व सरपंच की जमीन होगी नीलाम
  • पूर्व सरपंच रजनी समेत चार पर मामला दर्ज

गांव बुढा खेड़ा की सरपंच रही रजनी देवी के नाम वाली 13 मरले जमीन की नीलामी होनी है। सरकारी चौकीदार नीलामी का नोटिस लेकर पूर्व सरपंच के घर गया तो उसके साथ बंधक बनाकर मारपीट हुई। चौकीदार महेंद्र सिंह की शिकायत पर रजनी देवी, पति रामलाल, संजू व प्रवीण के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। रजनी देवी से करीब 32 लाख रुपए की रिकवरी होनी है। उसी के लिए शुक्रवार को जमीन नीलामी होगी।

चौकीदार ने बताया कि बुधवार को जब वह पूर्व सरपंच के घर नीलामी का नोटिस देने गए तो पति तैश में आ गया। उसके साथ मारपीट की और कमरे में बंद कर दिया। महेंद्र ने अपने फोन से पटवारी को सूचना दी। पटवारी ने नारायणगढ़ तहसीलदार दिनेश ढिल्लों को मामले की जानकारी दी। तहसीलदार ने पुलिस को तुरंत बुढा खेड़ा जाने को कहा। चौकीदार की बातें सुनते ही पूर्व सरपंच ने उसे छोड़ दिया। पुलिस ने सरकारी काम मे डालने, बंधक बनाने, मारपीट करने और जान से मारने की धमकी देने के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया है।

2010-15 के कार्यकाल में पंचायत फंड में किया था घपला

चौकीदार महेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि पूर्व सरपंच रजनी देवी ने वर्ष 2010 से 2015 तक के कार्यकाल के दौरान पंचायत फंड में घपला किया था। वर्ष 2016 में कुछ लोगों ने रजनी देवी की अधिकारों के समक्ष शिकायत की थी। जांच में पंचायती फंड में गबन का मामला सामने आया था। पूर्व सरपंच रजनी पर केस दर्ज हुआ और जेल भी जाना पड़ा था। एक मामले में 31.63 लाख और दूसरे में 64 हजार रुपए की रिकवरी होनी है। रिकवरी के लिए रजनी के नाम वाली 13 मरले जमीन की शुक्रवार को नीलामी होनी है।

