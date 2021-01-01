पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बंगले का टैक्स न चुकाने वालों के नाम बोर्ड पर सार्वजनिक हाेंगे

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
कैंटोनमेंट बोर्ड लाखों रुपए हाउस टैक्स व वाटर टैक्स अदा नहीं करने वाले बंगलों के निवासियों व अन्य लोगों के नाम सार्वजनिक करेगा। बोर्ड ने ऐसे डिफाल्टरों की लिस्ट तैयार की है, जिसे बोर्ड क्षेत्र में सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर लगाया जाएगा। साथ ही रोड किनारे लगी एलईडी स्क्रीन पर भी इन्हें चलाया जाएगा। शुक्रवार काे हुई कैंटोनमेंट बोर्ड की बैठक में इस प्रस्ताव को पारित किया गया।

कैंटोनमेंट बोर्ड ने 15 लाेगाें की लिस्ट तैयार की है, जिनसे 30 लाख रुपए की रिकवरी हाेनी है। इनमें बंगलों एरिया में रहने वाले 11 लोगाें से 26.02 लाख से ज्यादा और तोपखाना क्षेत्र में रहने वाले 4 लोगों से 4.28 लाख की रिकवरी की जानी है।

बोर्ड अधिकारियों ने बताया कि कई बार नोटिस भेजने के बावजूद टैक्स नहीं दिया गया। इससे बोर्ड की आय पर असर पड़ रहा है।अब रिकवरी को लेकर ऐसे लोगों के नाम सार्वजनिक किए जाएंगे। बैठक में सीईओ अनुज गोयल ने सदन में यह प्रस्ताव पेश किया।

अध्यक्ष ब्रिगेडियर आरएस मथारू की स्तुति पर इसे पारित किया गया। बोर्ड द्वारा कुछ स्थानाें पर बोर्ड लगाकर 15 डिफाल्टरों के नाम प्रदर्शित किए जाएंगे, जबकि मिलिट्री अस्पताल के पास लगी 2 स्क्रीनों पर भी यह नाम चलाए जाएंगे। पार्षदाें ने बाेर्ड के इस प्रस्ताव पर आपत्ति भी जताई है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकारी डिपार्टमेंट ऐसे हैं जिन्होंने लाखों रुपए अब तक अदा नहीं किए। सीईओ ने कहा कि नियम अनुसार सरकारी विभाग के नाम सार्वजनिक नहीं किए जा सकते।

सेना पर 605 करोड़ सर्विस चार्ज बकाया

कैंटोनमेंट बोर्ड जहां टैक्स अदा नहीं करने वालों के नाम सार्वजनिक कर रहा है, वहीं सेना द्वारा 605 करोड़ रुपए सर्विस चार्ज अब तक बोर्ड को अदा नहीं किए गए। साल 2005-06 से सेना ने बोर्ड को सर्विस चार्ज नहीं दिया है। बोर्ड ने कई बार इसके लिए सेना को पत्र भी भेजे। अब यह मामला बोर्ड ने मुख्यालय भेज दिया है। बता दें कि बोर्ड द्वारा सैन्य क्षेत्र में सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने के लिए सर्विस चार्ज लिया जाता है। एयरफोर्स, रेलवे, बीएसएनएल, पोस्टल विभाग व अन्य सरकारी विभाग नियमित अपना सर्विस चार्ज बोर्ड को दे रहे हैं।

